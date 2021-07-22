Physical Therapy
Explore how physical therapy can help your treatment and what to expect during therapy
More on Physical Therapy
-
-
-
-
How Much Does Physical Therapy Cost?Physical therapy (PT) is a form of medical care given by licensed healthcare providers. Specialized care can be expensive. PT is no exception. The good news is that most insurance plans cover at least some PT sessions. But, you may have out-of-pocket costs like you do for other treatments.October 23, 2020
Find the Physical Therapy care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings