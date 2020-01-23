Pelvic Prolapse Surgery
8 Things to Know About Pelvic Prolapse SurgeryThe main risk factor for pelvic prolapse is pregnancy and childbirth. In fact, one in three women who have given birth will have pelvic prolapse at some point during her life. But not every woman will need surgery to correct it. By age 80, about 10% of women with pelvic prolapse will have had pelvic prolapse surgery. If you’re one of them, you aren’t alone.April 21, 2021
What to Expect During Recovery After Pelvic Prolapse SurgeryWhen pelvic organ prolapse starts affecting your daily life, it could be time for surgery. The extent of surgery will depend on the stage and severity of your prolapse. And the extent of pelvic prolapse surgery will affect your recovery. But there are some general principles that apply to all types of pelvic prolapse surgery.April 21, 2021
