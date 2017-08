Every year about 460,000 U.S. residents have a cholecystectomy. The gallbladder is a small organ under the liver. It stores fluid called bile, which helps digest fat. Some people develop gallstones, small formations that can block the flow of bile to other organs. The usual way to treat gallstones is to remove the gallbladder. People can live a healthy life without this organ. How much the operation costs depends on the type of surgery. The surgeon can usually do the procedure with a laparoscope through several small incisions. If not, you might need open surgery, which involves a larger incision in the abdomen. The cost can range from about $24,000 for laparoscopic surgery to more than $32,000 for open surgery.