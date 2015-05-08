How to Get Help With Your Medical Bill By Megan Freedman, MPH

If you have challenges navigating and paying your medical bills, you’re far from alone. Medical bills are a major cause of personal bankruptcy in the United States. The longer a bill is overdue, the more it can affect your credit score, and the more likely creditors will be in touch. The key is to start working on a plan as soon as possible. Fortunately, there are many places to turn for help understanding and paying medical bills.

Your Healthcare Provider

The best place to start with help understanding and paying your medical bill is the healthcare provider that’s billing you. Providers include an individual doctor’s office, group practice, rehabilitation center, or hospital, among others. It costs providers money to hire collection agencies to collect medical bills, so your healthcare provider would probably rather work directly with you on payment of your bill.

Many healthcare providers have financial services departments to work with you to reduce your charges, set up a manageable payment plan, or provide financial aid. This strategy doesn’t work with all types of providers. Hospital bills may be a bit more flexible when it comes to reducing your charges. With planned medical care, it’s always a good idea to ask up front what your costs will be, before the provider bills your insurance.

Your Insurance Company

If you aren’t able to resolve charges on your medical bill with your healthcare provider, try your health insurance provider next. Your insurance company may help you examine your bill in more depth. Your insurance company may even help you file an appeal for what you think may be inappropriate charges.

In some cases, insurance companies make mistakes and pay less than your benefits entitle you to. If you believe that insurance should have covered more of your medical bill, first contact your healthcare insurer to review the details. There may be an easy explanation or correction. Another option is to enlist the help of a medical billing advocate.

Medical Billing Advocate

A medical billing advocate can comb through detailed medical bills and other medical records to ensure you received the services shown on your bill. They will look for code discrepancies, duplicate charges, and other errors that can raise your bill unnecessarily. A medical billing advocate can sometimes negotiate better discounts for services you received.

Billing advocates can work with you to review your insurance benefits and your medical bills to ensure you’re receiving your full benefits. Medical billing advocates can also contact your insurance company if you have issues, such as denial of insurance claims.

Medical billing advocates charge fees for their services, either hourly, monthly, or a percentage of the costs they recover on your behalf. It’s possible your employer may provide medical billing advocacy services as a benefit. Check with your employer’s human resources department. To find a medical billing advocate in your area, start with the not-for-profit Alliance of Claims Assistance Professionals.

Consumer Protection Agency

Your state consumer protection agency may be able to offer education and advice on challenges with medical bills. Start with this list of all U.S. consumer protection agencies.

Other Medical Bill Assistance

Once you’ve read, understood and finalized charges on a medical bill, you may still be unable to pay the bill. If you’re like the 1 in 5 Americans for whom paying medical bills is a struggle, there are places to contact for assistance:

The government . There are federal and state government programs to help the millions of Americans who have difficulties with medical bills. A good place to start learning about your eligibility and aid options is Benefits.gov.

Credit counselor . A credit counselor can help you create a bill and debt management plan for your medical bills. Find free or low-cost credit counseling services through the not-for-profit National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

Patience advocacy organizations. Patient advocacy agencies, such as the Patient Advocate Foundation can offer ideas for raising additional funds for medical bills.