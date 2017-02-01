Parkinson's Disease: 10 Things Doctors Want You to Know

Researchers are working to slow, if not reverse the course of Parkinson's—and possibly cure it altogether, though that goal is "a little further out," says Dr. Okun. Targeted treatments are in the works, he says, "precision medicine" that will let doctors focus on each individual patient’s underlying causes of the disease rather than “looking at every Parkinson’s patient as the same." Vaccine research also is progressing, Dr. Okun says, with two studies now in human trials, including one at the University of Florida where he is based. "There’s a lot of hope that this could be a very nice approach," Dr. Okun says.