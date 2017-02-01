Parkinson's Disease: 10 Things Doctors Want You to Know

More Americans have Parkinson's disease than muscular
dystrophy, multiple sclerosis and Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) combined—about 1
million, with 60,000 new cases diagnosed every year. (The disease affects 1 in
100 of those over 60.) Parkinson's is a movement disorder, causing most people
with it to have tremors, stiffness, difficulty walking and other problems.
Symptoms worsen over time, and the disease is incurable. Yet experts in the
field say treatments today have greatly improved quality of life for many patients,
while new therapies on the horizon—even a possible vaccine—offer even more hope.
Here’s what doctors who treat Parkinson's disease want you to know about the
condition.