Parkinson's Disease
Explore treatment, care options and coping tips for Parkinson's disease
Signs & Symptoms
Causes & Risks
Testing & Diagnosis
Treatment
Parkinson's DiseaseParkinson’s Disease: Treatment Options to Improve “Off” PeriodsParkinson’s off periods can be frustrating, but you don’t have to accept them. Dr. Joy Antonelle de Marcaida, a movement disorders specialist, shares details about Parkinson’s disease treatment options for treating Parkinson’s off periods.September 21, 2021
Living with Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's Disease6 Tips for Getting More Control and Predictability With Parkinson’s DiseaseAs a movement disorder specialist, Dr. Joy Antonelle de Marcaida shares tips for living with Parkinson’s to make life easier, optimize your Parkinson’s medication, and improve your health and wellbeing.September 21, 2021
Parkinson's DiseaseGetting Better Sleep With Parkinson's DiseaseIt feels like a vicious cycle—you need restful sleep to better manage Parkinson's, yet the disease itself can keep you from getting a good night's sleep. Sleep problems are among the earliest symptoms of Parkinson's disease and one of the reasons that 75% of people with Parkinson's say they are sleepy during the day.September 4, 2021
