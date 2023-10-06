6 Tips for Managing Overactive Bladder

Stay away from caffeine, nicotine and teas.

Occasionally, a patient will walk into my office carrying a 36-ounce of soda or big bottle of water and ask me how they can treat their overactive bladder. When that happens, I’ll point to the drink in their hand and tell them getting rid of it is a good start. It is important to drink water, at least 64 oz a day, consider drinking small amounts throughout the day.