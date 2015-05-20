10 Tips for MS Caregivers
This article discusses advice for those caring for people with MS, including ways to support others and yourself.
1. Learn more about MS
Staying informed about MS is key to helping someone manage the condition. Knowledge will also help you communicate effectively with medical professionals and advocate for the person’s needs.
Whether the MS diagnosis is new or not, consider learning about:
- the physical, mental, and emotional symptoms of MS
- potential complications and how to prevent them if possible
- medical and complementary treatment options recommended by a doctor
- lifestyle approaches, like eating a balanced diet
- the expected course or progression of the person’s MS
- how MS might affect the person and their daily life
- when to contact a doctor
Often, the person’s medical team can help you learn about this information and recommend further resources and local support.
Learn more about MS symptoms, causes, and treatment.
2. Stay up to date with medical information
If you are helping care for someone with MS, it is vital to stay up to date on their medical information. Information to check with the person you care for can include:
- the exact type of MS they have
- their medication, including when and how they need to take it
- updates or changes in their medication dosage or routine
- their medical history
- any other medical conditions they have
3. Keep a health journal
Keeping a journal of key information regarding the person’s medical condition can be helpful.
Information about the person’s treatment plan, lifestyle needs, and preferences may help you feel in control of their care and that you are working together. Tracking their daily symptoms and activity in a diary lets you identify any changes or medical needs.
Also, consider writing down:
- appointments
- key phone numbers and contacts
- questions for their medical team
4. Work as a team
Learning how to manage MS as a team is the best way to provide care while also maintaining a healthy and balanced relationship. This can also help the person with MS feel supported and in control while respecting each other’s needs.
Ways to help you work together include:
- being patient and understanding
- remembering that your experiences, needs, and perspectives may be different
- respecting independence and personal boundaries
- discussing agreed boundaries and guidelines
- acknowledging challenges together
- keeping communication open and respectful
- paying attention to nonverbal clues or changes
- recognizing individual and team positives or successes
5. Acknowledge MS fatigue
Fatigue is one of the
Knowing that MS fatigue and other symptoms can be severe and adjusting to the person’s needs may help them feel understood and supported.
6. Make the home a safe environment
MS can cause difficulty with muscle control and movement, making it harder for the person to move around.
If you can, try and update their home and other places to make the environment safe. This can include:
- using smart devices, such as voice-automated controls
- widening doors
- using a hoist to help the person get up and lie down
- placing electrical sockets or switches in reachable places
- converting a bathroom to a wet room or installing grab handles and step-free showers
- installing a stair lift or ramps over any steps
- clearing pathways of trip hazards, such as cables, pointed furniture, and rugs
- making floors slip-resistant
- adding stools or grab handles around the home
The Americans with Disabilities Act also requires workplaces to make reasonable accessibility adjustments to include people with severe disabilities. This can involve providing devices, modifying equipment, and making the environment accessible.
Read more about how to prevent falls.
7. Use assistive devices
Using assistive devices may help you and someone with MS move around. Examples include:
- mobility aids, such as walking frames, sticks, or wheelchairs
- automatic or smart alarms and alerts
- specially adapted tools, such as brushes, cutlery, and handles
- aids to help with moving someone else, such as:
- leg lifters
- slings
- hoists
- transfer boards
- sliding sheets
- bed hand blocks
8. Take care of yourself
Supporting your physical, mental, and emotional health is vital. Making sure your needs are met can also allow you to provide more effective care.
Ways to care for yourself as a caregiver include:
- talking with a doctor or mental health professional for your well-being
- communicating your feelings to friends or family members
- being honest about how the situation is affecting you
- socializing with other caregivers
- making time for rest and your priorities
- researching local support groups and further resources for caregivers
- reaching out for help with caregiving
Read more about dealing with MS caregiver burnout.
9. Find caregiving support
Sometimes, you may need support from other people to help you provide care.
Talk with the person’s medical team or healthcare center for recommendations for caregiving resources and support.
The following charities and organizations also offer resources, advice, and support:
- The Family Caregiver Alliance’s list of resources and skills advice for caregivers.
- The Family Caregiver Alliance’s caregiver resource guide for MS.
- The Caregiver Action Network’s family caregiver toolbox.
- The National Family Caregiver Support Program — a government program that provides grants for caregivers of older adults.
If the person you care for needs financial support, they may qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income. You can check eligibility for Social Security benefits with an online quiz.
10. Know when to ask for medical help
There may be times when you and the person you care for won’t be able to manage MS without professional help. This can include medical emergencies and if the person needs expert care.
Contact a doctor if the person with MS:
- has sudden or severe symptoms
- experience symptoms of urinary tract infection (UTI) or other infections, such as fever
- has a flare-up of symptoms or relapse
- has difficulty speaking or swallowing
Also, contact a doctor or mental health professional if the person you care for experiences depression symptoms, such as:
- persistent sad, “empty,” or anxious mood
- hopelessness or negativity
- irritability, restlessness, or frustration
- loss of interest in previously enjoyable activities
- difficulty remembering, making decisions, or concentrating
- sleep problems
- thoughts of death or suicide
Find more information about MS and its management.
Summary
Effective advice for MS caregivers includes:
- learning more about MS and its effects
- keeping written trackers and diaries of the person’s condition
- adapting the home environment
- using assistive devices
- being communicative and working as a team
- taking care of your own well-being
- using MS and caregiving support resources
Talk with a doctor or the person’s medical team for more support in managing MS.