Multiple SclerosisManaging Multiple Sclerosis: What I Want My Patients of Color to KnowAs a Person of Color with MS, you may face challenges finding the care you need. As a Physician of Color, I want my patients to know that there is a lot they can do to take control of their health and feel empowered to get the best care possible.August 9, 2023
Multiple SclerosisAnother Day, Another Problem: I Learned At a Young Age That Living with Multiple Sclerosis As a Latina Is a Full-Time JobCrystal Bedoya shares how, as a child of immigrants, she was in charge of managing her MS at a young age. The job of managing MS never stops, even as the years pass, but she has learned how to handle the challenges in front of her.April 28, 2023
Multiple SclerosisMultiple Sclerosis and Uncontrolled Laughing or CryingOne out of 10 people with MS experience uncontrolled laughing or crying episodes — known as pseudobulbar affect disorder (PBA). Treatment is available to reduce frequency of episodes and improve your quality of life.April 25, 2023
Multiple SclerosisHow MS and Bladder Issues Made Me Rethink My Late TwentiesCrystal Bedoya knew her multiple sclerosis would make her life challenging, but she didn’t expect to have bladder issues in her 20s. She shares how she manages life with MS and how she stays optimistic, rocking her catheter.March 30, 2023
