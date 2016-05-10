PHYSICIAN VOICES
A Guide to Talking with a Doctor About Migraine
However, knowing when to contact a doctor and what to do can take time and effort. Preparing and communicating effectively with medical professionals can help improve your care.
Read on to learn more about contacting a doctor for migraine, including when to schedule an appointment and how to prepare.
Headaches may seem like a common problem, so it can be hard to know when it’s worth going to a doctor.
If you have frequent, persistent, or severe headache symptoms, talk with a doctor. Also contact a doctor if:
- your symptoms don’t improve quickly, easily, or with self-care, such as pain medications
- you have been diagnosed with a condition that can cause headaches, but your recommended treatment plan doesn’t seem to be helping enough
- you have other symptoms alongside headache, even if they affect other areas of your body
Call 911 for head pain that:
- occurs after a head injury
- occurs alongside changes in mental status, such as confusion
- is sudden, severe, or worsening
Learn more about how migraine is diagnosed.
One of the first pieces of information doctors consider when determining a diagnosis is your symptoms. You’ll want to be prepared to provide details about your migraine symptoms, such as:
- severity
- duration
- location in the head
- date and timing
- when they very first started
- feeling, such as whether the pain is throbbing, burning, or aching
- changes over time
- response to treatment or self-care
- accompanying symptoms
- possible triggers or associated concerns
Read more about migraine, including its symptoms and treatment options.
If you can, take your medical records and any previous test results with you to your appointment. They may provide the doctor with helpful information.
Make sure to mention:
- conditions you’ve previously been diagnosed with
- medications or treatments you’ve taken previously
- medications, remedies, or supplements you still use and their dosage — even if they’re available without prescription
However, do not worry if you do not have access to your complete medical records or test results. Your medical team will still run essential tests.
If you can, learn the medical history of your close biological family. Information should include whether they’ve had serious or chronic health conditions, including migraine.
Migraine development can be hereditary, and migraine occurs in many families. So telling your doctor about whether other family members have migraine and other health conditions is helpful.
However, if you cannot access your family’s medical history, you can still receive an accurate diagnosis. Your medical team can rely on other information and tests.
Learn more about the genetics and heredity of migraine.
Be sure to take questions you may have about your health or migraine. The questions you ask and the information you provide help your medical team tailor treatment to your needs.
Examples of questions you may have may include:
- What is the next step in diagnosis?
- What can I expect from my treatment plan?
- What risks or side effects do my treatments and medications have?
- Is there any self-care I should be doing?
- When should I contact you for follow-up appointments?
- Should I contact a specialist?
Providing doctors with information in a clear, precise way is essential. However, remembering specific details during an appointment may be difficult.
A migraine diary or app can help you track your symptoms, activities, and possible triggers.
Also, consider taking a written record of important diagnostic information to your appointment. This should include:
- your symptoms
- your medical history
- possible triggers
- treatments, medications, and supplements you use
- your family’s medical history
Your medical team may ask questions that cover all of these details, but having this information will help you feel more prepared to discuss your concerns.
Sometimes, people may have to advocate for themselves to get practical and supportive care. Also, finding a doctor or treatment approach that fits you best may take some time.
If you are able, tell your doctor about your specific concerns. This will help them discover how best to support you.
For example, if you are worried that your symptoms are due to a severe condition, your doctor can investigate them and explain why you may or may not need further testing. If your migraine episodes are connected to other significant factors, such as your mental health or serious life concerns, telling your doctor can help them further support you.
Having a symptom diary, medical records, and notes with questions can counteract your concerns and help you advocate for your needs.
Some people also find it helpful to take a trusted friend or family member or request a chaperone for an appointment.
If you feel you are not receiving the care you deserve, you can get a second opinion or contact another doctor.
Knowing when to contact a doctor about migraine or knowing what to do and say to get the help you need can be difficult. However, preparing and communicating effectively with medical professionals can help improve your care.
Consider taking a diary of your symptoms, medical history, and list of questions to your appointment. This information can help your medical team tailor a treatment plan for you.