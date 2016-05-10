A Guide to Talking with a Doctor About Migraine

Many steps are involved in receiving an accurate migraine diagnosis. To help your doctor with this process, consider keeping a record of your symptoms and medical history and writing down your questions. Working with a doctor for migraine diagnosis can be a process with many steps. Finding the best treatment for you also depends on an accurate diagnosis.

However, knowing when to contact a doctor and what to do can take time and effort. Preparing and communicating effectively with medical professionals can help improve your care.

Read on to learn more about contacting a doctor for migraine, including when to schedule an appointment and how to prepare.

When to see a doctor about migraine

Headaches may seem like a common problem, so it can be hard to know when it’s worth going to a doctor.

If you have frequent, persistent, or severe headache symptoms, talk with a doctor. Also contact a doctor if:

your symptoms don’t improve quickly, easily, or with self-care, such as pain medications

you have been diagnosed with a condition that can cause headaches, but your recommended treatment plan doesn’t seem to be helping enough

you have other symptoms alongside headache, even if they affect other areas of your body

Call 911 for head pain that:

occurs after a head injury

occurs alongside changes in mental status, such as confusion

is sudden, severe, or worsening

Learn more about how migraine is diagnosed.

Describe your symptoms in detail

One of the first pieces of information doctors consider when determining a diagnosis is your symptoms. You’ll want to be prepared to provide details about your migraine symptoms, such as:

severity

duration

location in the head

date and timing

when they very first started

feeling, such as whether the pain is throbbing, burning, or aching

changes over time

response to treatment or self-care

accompanying symptoms

possible triggers or associated concerns

Read more about migraine, including its symptoms and treatment options.

Take your medical records and previous tests

If you can, take your medical records and any previous test results with you to your appointment. They may provide the doctor with helpful information.

Make sure to mention:

conditions you’ve previously been diagnosed with

medications or treatments you’ve taken previously

medications, remedies, or supplements you still use and their dosage — even if they’re available without prescription

However, do not worry if you do not have access to your complete medical records or test results. Your medical team will still run essential tests.

Know your family’s medical history

If you can, learn the medical history of your close biological family. Information should include whether they’ve had serious or chronic health conditions, including migraine.

Migraine development can be hereditary, and migraine occurs in many families. So telling your doctor about whether other family members have migraine and other health conditions is helpful.

However, if you cannot access your family’s medical history, you can still receive an accurate diagnosis. Your medical team can rely on other information and tests.

Learn more about the genetics and heredity of migraine.

Prepare questions

Be sure to take questions you may have about your health or migraine. The questions you ask and the information you provide help your medical team tailor treatment to your needs.

Examples of questions you may have may include:

What is the next step in diagnosis?

What can I expect from my treatment plan?

What risks or side effects do my treatments and medications have?

Is there any self-care I should be doing?

When should I contact you for follow-up appointments?

Should I contact a specialist?

Write down critical information

Providing doctors with information in a clear, precise way is essential. However, remembering specific details during an appointment may be difficult.

A migraine diary or app can help you track your symptoms, activities, and possible triggers.

Also, consider taking a written record of important diagnostic information to your appointment. This should include:

your symptoms

your medical history

possible triggers

treatments, medications, and supplements you use

your family’s medical history

Your medical team may ask questions that cover all of these details, but having this information will help you feel more prepared to discuss your concerns.

Communicate openly and honestly

Sometimes, people may have to advocate for themselves to get practical and supportive care. Also, finding a doctor or treatment approach that fits you best may take some time.

If you are able, tell your doctor about your specific concerns. This will help them discover how best to support you.

For example, if you are worried that your symptoms are due to a severe condition, your doctor can investigate them and explain why you may or may not need further testing. If your migraine episodes are connected to other significant factors, such as your mental health or serious life concerns, telling your doctor can help them further support you.

Having a symptom diary, medical records, and notes with questions can counteract your concerns and help you advocate for your needs.

Some people also find it helpful to take a trusted friend or family member or request a chaperone for an appointment.

If you feel you are not receiving the care you deserve, you can get a second opinion or contact another doctor.

Summary

Knowing when to contact a doctor about migraine or knowing what to do and say to get the help you need can be difficult. However, preparing and communicating effectively with medical professionals can help improve your care.

Consider taking a diary of your symptoms, medical history, and list of questions to your appointment. This information can help your medical team tailor a treatment plan for you.