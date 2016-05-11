8 Medical Procedures to Ease Migraine
In such cases, doctors may recommend medical procedures for migraine. Your medical team can advise on which procedures may be safe and effective for you.
Read on to learn more about migraine medical procedures, including their processes, outlook, and side effects.
1. Nerve decompression surgery
Some people’s migraine episodes are
With nerve decompression surgery, surgeons will make incisions around the neck or forehead to remove the tissues affecting the nerves and
Typically, doctors consider nerve decompression only if other treatments haven’t helped, as it may not be effective for everyone.
Outlook and side effects
Doctors often use general anesthetics for surgery and to prevent pain.
As with any surgery, nerve decompression can carry risks, such as:
- infection
- blood clots
- nerve damage
However, doctors will work with you to reduce risks, support your recovery, and improve your outlook.
Research also suggests that, for some people, nerve decompression surgery effectively treats migraine when other approaches haven’t worked.
2. Greater occipital nerve (GON) block injections
The greater occipital nerve (GON) runs up both sides of the back of the head. Sometimes, oversensitivity in the GON leads to headache disorders such as migraine.
A GON block involves injecting anesthetics, steroids, or both into the back of the head with a thin needle to relieve migraine. Though the injection can cause stinging, the pain is typically short-lived and manageable.
Outlook and side effects
GON blocks can provide quick, effective pain relief for many people and are typically
- bruising
- dizziness
- worse migraine pain for a few days
- negative reaction to the anesthetic or steroid
Some people may also experience tenderness or numbness that spreads around the injection site for a few hours.
Generally, GON blocks provide only a few weeks of relief from migraine pain, but some people experience longer-lasting benefits like reduced migraine severity or frequency.
3. Botulinum toxin (Botox) injections
Experts suggest Botox injections
Botox injections work by stopping the release of brain chemicals that transmit pain signals. They may also help
Injection schedules can vary per person. Generally, the standard protocol for migraine treatment with Botox is around 31 injections, although some doctors may use more. These injections are given a few at a time every 3 months.
Outlook and side effects
It is possible to experience Botox side effects such as:
- neck pain
- muscle weakness
- eyelid or skin drooping
rarely Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source, botulism infection
However, research reports that Botox injections are usually safe and well tolerated and can be effective at reducing pain and improving quality of life.
Botox may be beneficial if other migraine treatments haven’t helped and you have chronic migraine.
4. Vagus nerve stimulation
Noninvasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) sends mild electrical stimulation through the skin, activating the vagus nerve and relieving pain.
As per its name, it is noninvasive and should not be painful. To perform nVNS, you will hold a gammaCore device to the skin of your neck. You can do this during migraine episodes to relieve pain or as a daily preventive therapy.
Outlook and side effects
A
Researchers from the review also reported nVNS as safe and well-tolerated for most people.
Some possible side effects include:
- skin discoloration or irritation
- muscle contractions
- mild to moderate pain
5. External trigeminal nerve stimulation
External trigeminal nerve stimulation involves using a Cefaly device to generate pulses and stimulate the trigeminal nerve. This is done to provide a sedative effect and reduce the number of migraine episodes.
You can use a Cefaly device at home, and it is the only medical procedure for migraine that doesn’t need a prescription or referral from a healthcare professional. However, talk with a doctor for advice before trying external trigeminal nerve stimulation.
Outlook and side effects
A
However, the procedure can still lead to
- skin irritation
- nausea or vomiting
- dizziness
- worse headache
- sweating
- sleepiness
6. Single pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation (sTMS)
Another noninvasive treatment is sTMS. It involves using a device that produces magnetic pulses to interrupt brain activity that causes migraine.
To perform sTMS, a doctor will hold an sTMS device to the back of your head for less than a minute once every few months.
Outlook and side effects
Experts report that sTMS is a painless procedure that can effectively
However, some people have reported side effects such as:
- nausea
- sensitivity to light or sound
- dizziness or lightheadedness
- tinnitus
These side effects are often mild or temporary.
7. Biofeedback
Biofeedback is a mind-body therapy that helps you improve control of your body’s functions and manage pain or migraine triggers such as stress.
The procedure works by using an electrical device that tracks your body responses, such as muscle tension. By reading or listening to the monitor, you can become aware of your responses and relax your muscles.
You can learn to use biofeedback with a doctor and continue the procedure at home with a portable device.
Doctors may also recommend relaxation training or deep breathing alongside biofeedback, as they can help you learn how to physically and mentally relax.
Outlook and side effects
According to the American Migraine Foundation, biofeedback and relaxation training typically lead to a 45–60% decrease in headache severity and frequency.
Biofeedback and relaxation training are also considered
8. Acupuncture
Acupuncture uses the strategic placement of needles to alleviate targeted symptoms, including pain.
With migraine, acupuncture may relieve pressure points and slow pain transmission. However, more research is needed to understand how exactly acupuncture improves migraine.
Outlook and side effects
Research from 2016 suggests acupuncture can reduce headache frequency. Still, more studies are needed to confirm the safety and effectiveness of acupuncture for everyone.
Only a licensed acupuncturist is allowed to perform acupuncture. Talk with a doctor for their recommendations before considering acupuncture.
Summary
Medical procedures for migraine include nerve decompression surgery, nerve block injections, and nerve stimulation. Some people also find Botox injections, biofeedback, or acupuncture effective.
Many of these procedures have minimal risks of side effects. However, your outlook from these treatments can depend on personal factors.
Talk with a doctor for advice if you have questions about migraine treatment.