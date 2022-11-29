Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Find a hospital Find a Hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z
Log In
Find a doctor Find a doctor
Find doctors by condition
Find a hospital Find a hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z

Mental Health and Behavior

Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for mental health conditions
Featured
hg-shattered-mirror-screaming-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
A Guide to Anger Issues
Anger is a natural human emotion. However, when it is uncontrolled, it can become an issue. Learn more about anger issues here.
Close-up of worried man at home
Borderline Personality Disorder: Symptoms, Causes & Treatments
hg-two-women-hugging-on-bed-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
Everything You Need to Know About PTSD
Senior woman mental health therapy at home
Psychological Disorders: Types Explained
hg-woman-working-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
Stress: Signs & Symptoms, Causes & Treatment

Signs & Symptoms

Testing & Diagnosis

Treatment

Living with a Mental Health Condition
More on Mental Health and Behavior
Load More
Talking with Your Doctor
Find the Mental Health and Behavior care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings
Family Medicine| Pediatrics| Top Hospitals| Telehealth| COVID-19| Dentistry| Orthopedic Surgery| + More