Botox for Medical Reasons: 8+ Uses
Botox works by temporarily paralyzing targeted muscles. This means it’s an effective treatment for many conditions that cause muscular problems. It can also help with other conditions by affecting the release of chemicals that control body functions.
Read on to learn more about using Botox for medical reasons, its effectiveness, and the possible side effects.
1. Chronic migraine
Chronic migraine involves having headache symptoms on 15 days per month for at least 3 months.
Research, including reviews from
- pain and inflammation from migraine
- migraine frequency
- migraine severity
Botox may help with migraine by stopping the release of brain chemicals that transmit pain signals and relaxing muscle contractions in your head. However, more research is necessary to confirm the reviews’ results.
Doctors may provide a course of
2. Overactive bladder
An overactive bladder causes a sudden urge to pass urine.
A
- temporarily stopping your bladder muscles from contracting too strongly
- blocking the release of the brain chemicals acetylcholine and ATP, which prompt muscle contractions in your bladder
- increasing the release of nitric oxide, which helps relax your bladder
3. Hyperhidrosis
Hyperhidrosis is excessive sweating.
Botox injections may help with this condition by blocking brain chemicals that activate sweat glands, according to a
The effects of Botox injections for hyperhidrosis may last 6–12 months.
4. Strabismus
If you have strabismus (also known as crossed eyes or squint), your eyes do not align with each other while looking at an object.
Doctors can use Botox to
Sometimes, the muscles necessary to properly align your eye gain better control while the targeted muscles are paralyzed, leading to lasting improvements even after the Botox has worn off. However, in most cases, the effects of Botox wear off after a few months.
5. Hemifacial spasms
Hemifacial spasms are involuntary muscle contractions on one side of your face, mostly involving your eyelid. Botox can treat hemifacial spasms by temporarily paralyzing the muscles responsible.
While there are many other treatment options, Botox injections may be the most effective, and doctors may prefer them.
Some research has reported
6. Cervical dystonia
Cervical dystonia involves involuntary contractions in your neck muscles, which cause involuntary head movement and pain.
Doctors can treat cervical dystonia by injecting Botox into the affected muscles to relax them. This may reduce pain and involuntary head movement, according to a
How often you need injections can vary. Participants in the 2020 review needed further treatment after 1–11 months.
7. Upper limb spasticity
With upper limb spasticity, your arms become tense and stiff, which leads to spasms and limited movement.
The authors of a
You may need injections every
8. Depression
Studies suggest that getting Botox injections around or between your eyebrows may
Some researchers suggest that Botox may limit frowning and other facial expressions linked to negative moods, reducing the perception of negative thoughts. However, this theory has not been confirmed, and more research is needed to support the effectiveness of Botox for depression.
Off-label uses
Off-label use is when doctors prescribe a drug for a purpose other than what it is approved for.
Possible off-label uses of Botox
- Rosacea: Rosacea happens when blood vessels in your face enlarge, causing flushing or discoloration. Botox may block chemicals that cause flushing and swelling in rosacea.
- Androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness: Health experts do not know exactly how Botox may help stop hair loss, but
some theories Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to sourcesuggest that it may be due to relaxing the scalp muscles and reducing the activity of a protein linked to hair loss.
- Plaque psoriasis: Plaque psoriasis causes dry, raised, itchy patches of skin. Botox may help improve psoriasis and reduce itching.
The
- the potential benefits and risks of using Botox to treat your condition
- whether an approved medication could work better than Botox to treat your condition
- the qualifications of the doctor giving you the medication
Other medical uses
Botox injections may be helpful for many other medical conditions,
acne Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source
- rhinitis or allergies
- erectile dysfunction that
doesn’t respond Trusted Source Wiley Peer reviewed journal Go to sourceto other treatments temporomandibular joint disorder Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source, which affects the movement of your jaw
Talk with a doctor if you have questions about using Botox or feel you need further treatment for a condition.
Side effects
Serious side effects may be
Possible complications and side effects of Botox
- swelling
- skin discoloration
- bruising
- asymmetry (if you receive Botox injections in your face)
- allergic reactions
- botulism, an infection with the same bacteria and neurotoxin Botox is made from (in
rare cases Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source)
What else to know about Botox for medical reasons
- The effects of botulinum toxin are temporary. You will likely need follow-up or supportive treatment to improve your condition.
- Botox treatments may not be safe or effective for all cases of these conditions, so doctors may not recommend them to everyone.
- More research is needed to confirm the effectiveness, long-term safety, and best dosage of Botox for each condition.
- How often you need Botox injections can vary by person and condition.
Talk with a doctor if you have any questions about Botox for medical conditions.
Summary
Botulinum toxin (Botox) can help treat many health conditions, including migraine, overactive bladder, and strabismus. Botox may also have off-label uses for conditions such as rosacea and erectile dysfunction.
Botox is generally safe and effective, but it can cause side effects for some people.
Talk with a doctor about using Botox for medical conditions.