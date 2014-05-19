Finding the Right Doctor for Breast Reconstruction

If you decide to have breast reconstruction surgery, you need to find a surgeon who you can work with. Breast reconstruction is a very personal, multistep process. How do you find the best plastic surgeon who is right for you?

Top Things to Look For

Find a plastic surgeon who:

Is board certified in plastic surgery and who specializes in breast reconstruction



Has experience doing the type of reconstruction you need



Practices at a hospital known to have high-quality results in breast surgery and breast reconstruction surgery



Accepts your insurance



You are comfortable talking with and who fully answers your questions



Here are five steps to finding the best plastic surgeon to perform your breast reconstruction.

1. Ask Around

Put together a list of possible surgeons by first talking to your breast cancer surgeon. That doctor can recommend a plastic surgeon he or she trusts. Also ask for recommendations from friends and family members who have had experience with this type of surgery.

You can also go online and search for plastic surgeons on Healthgrades.com. Healthgrades.com shows patient satisfaction ratings, which can offer clues about what you might expect from this doctor. Patients rate the doctor and the doctor’s medical practice, and say if they would recommend the doctor to family and friends.

2. Research Credentials and Experience

Take time to check out the doctors’ credentials and experience. Make sure the doctor you're considering is certified by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Being an ASPS member means that the doctor has at least five years of surgical training, operates only at accredited medical facilities, and fulfills continuing medical education requirements.

Also, make sure that the surgeon is in good standing with state and federal agencies. The doctor should have no history of malpractice claims or disciplinary actions.

You’ll find all this information on Healthgrades.com.

3. Examine Hospital Performance

Breast reconstruction requires a highly skilled and experienced team of healthcare professionals. That makes it important to check out the overall quality of care at the hospital where your operation would be performed.

First, find out where the surgeons on your list can treat patients. Then you can check out those hospitals on Healthgrades.com. The website evaluates facilities based on things like patient mortality and complication rates for a variety of surgical procedures. Healthgrades.com also shows the results of patient safety and patient experience.

If a particular hospital falls short in quality, determine if the surgeon also operates at a different facility. Otherwise, find a surgeon who treats patients at a hospital that offers the best possible outcome.

4. Interview the Surgeon

After you narrow down your list of surgeons, make an appointment with the ones you're still considering. This is called a consult appointment. You should meet and interview these doctors. It is very important that you get all of your questions answered and that you really understand the answers. It’s a good idea to bring a list of questions and to take notes. Your questions should include:

Can I have breast reconstruction?



What are my reconstruction options?



How many breast reconstructions have you done?



What results do you usually see? Do you have outcomes data to share?



When would be the best time to have the surgery?



Will my breast reconstruction interfere with chemotherapy or radiation therapy?



How long will I be in the hospital?



What are the possible complications I might face? How often do complications occur?



Will I need a blood transfusion? If so, can I donate my own blood?



How much pain will I have? How long will it last?



What is recovery like?



What will my reconstructed breast look like? What will it feel like?



When can I return to normal activities?



What changes can happen to my breast over time? What if I gain or lose weight?



Finally, ask yourself if you are comfortable talking with the doctor. Do you feel like you were listened to and respected? Did the doctor answer all your questions?

Remember that breast reconstruction is not emergency surgery. You have time to get a second opinion before making any final decisions.

5. Know Your Insurance Coverage

To receive the best insurance benefits and pay the least out of your own pocket, you may need to choose a surgeon who is in your insurance network. Prices for breast reconstruction can include the surgeon’s fee as well as costs for the hospital, anesthesia, medication, tests and X-rays, and after-surgery recovery.

These costs vary from surgeon to surgeon and may differ based on where you live. Unlike breast implants, breast reconstruction is not elective surgery. This means it is covered by most health insurance plans. However, you will need to find out how much of the cost your insurance plan will cover because this can vary quite a bit. Also, ask if your surgeon provides a financing plan.

