Recovery From Lyme Disease: What to ExpectLyme disease recovery most often takes 2 to 4 weeks with oral antibiotics to cure a Lyme disease infection. However, sometimes even with successful Lyme disease treatment, recovery time can take longer with lingering symptoms, known as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome. Learn more about Lyme disease treatment and recovery.January 7, 2022
Lyme Disease: Symptoms, Causes and TreatmentsGet a detailed overview of Lyme disease, caused by a tick-borne bacterial infection, including symptoms of Lyme disease, the characteristic Lyme disease rash, treatment options for Lyme disease, how doctors define chronic Lyme disease and if there's a cure.August 28, 2021
