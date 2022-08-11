10 Facts About Low Testosterone

Testosterone is a male hormone (or androgen) produced in the testicles and regulated by the hypothalamic-pituitary unit in the brain. During puberty, testosterone helps develop a man's muscles and the size of his genitals. It also deepens his voice. In adulthood, this hormone helps maintain a male's muscles and bones as well as his interest in sex. A low testosterone level (or hypogonadism) can impact many aspects of a man's life.

By Amy McGorry