Liver Conditions
Liver ConditionsDrugs That Can Cause Liver DamageDrugs that cause liver damage include alcohol, acetaminophen, NSAIDs (ibuprofen, naproxen), and anabolic steroids. Learn more about drug-induced liver injury, including drug-induced hepatitis, and how to reduce your risk of liver damage from medications and drugsOctober 2, 2020
Liver ConditionsCirrhosis: Prognosis and Life ExpectancyCirrhosis prognosis depends on individual medical history and other risk factors. Learn the factors that affect cirrhosis life expectancy and survival rate, how treatment affects the rate of cirrhosis progression, and how long you can live with cirrhosis.January 13, 2022
Liver ConditionsLiver Failure: Prognosis and Life ExpectancyLiver failure prognosis and life expectancy depends on the stage of liver disease at diagnosis and the person's other health risks. Learn more about how long people live with liver failure, including end-stage liver failure, and a typical liver failure death timeline.June 4, 2021
