In most cases, you can return to work and daily activities within a few days. For the first couple of weeks, your doctor may advise you to avoid strenuous activities and sports. The swelling from liposuction takes the longest to resolve. You may continue to see swelling decrease and subtle changes occurring in the liposuction area for several weeks. It can take several months for the swelling to fully resolve so you can see the full results of your liposuction.