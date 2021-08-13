Knee Replacement
Content and tools to explore procedure details and recovery tips for knee replacement surgery
Stiffness After Knee Replacement: Causes and Coping TipsStiffness after knee surgery can be caused by a variety of factors, including poor pain control, stiffness prior to surgery, or scar formation following surgery. Learn knee stiffness exercises to prevent scar formation and treatments to relieve symptoms.March 9, 2021
How 3D Printed Knee Replacements Work3D printed knee replacements are changing the way knee replacement surgery is performed. Find out how 3D printed knee replacements work, how they differ from traditional knee replacement, what they cost, and why 3D printing means you could have a customized knee replacement.March 4, 2021
