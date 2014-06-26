What Causes Unexplained Bruises on Legs?

Bruising is common, and most people experience it at some point. Bruises typically develop on the legs after you run into something or something hits you. However, unexplained bruising on this part of the body is sometimes the result of medical conditions, medications, or vitamin deficiencies. Although occasional, mild bruising is not likely a cause for concern, if you experience frequent, persistent, or severe unexplained bruising on your legs, you should consult a doctor for a diagnosis.

This article discusses some of the main causes of unexplained bruising on the legs.

Vitamin deficiencies

Sergey Filimonov/Stocksy United (person appearing is a model and used for illustrative purposes only)

A deficiency in certain vitamins — for instance, vitamin K or vitamin C — can result in unexplained bruises.

A vitamin K deficiency is more common Trusted Source Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Governmental authority Go to source in newborns than in adults. Having insufficient vitamin K in the body for the blood to clot properly can result in a severe bleeding disorder. Unexplained bruising on the infant’s body is one of the common signs of vitamin K deficiency.

This deficiency is often treatable with a shot of vitamin K.

Vitamin C deficiency, known as scurvy, can also cause unexplained bruising. It is not uncommon Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source for people to have a deficiency in vitamin C. However, overt scurvy is rare.

The treatment for vitamin C deficiency is typically the replacement of the vitamin. It is important to treat the underlying cause of scurvy directly.

Learn more about scurvy.

Liver disease

Liver diseases such as cirrhosis can cause you to bruise or bleed more easily. Cirrhosis is typically the result of:

alcohol misuse

non-alcohol-related fatty liver disease

chronic hepatitis C

chronic hepatitis B

There is no treatment for cirrhosis specifically. Instead, the disease that causes it will determine the treatment options. A doctor may prescribe medication and recommend certain lifestyle habits, such as:

stopping the use of alcohol, if applicable

eating a nutritious and balanced diet

reaching or maintaining a moderate weight

getting regular exercise

Learn more about cirrhosis.

Autoimmune conditions

Certain autoimmune conditions can cause bruising. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and lupus can cause you to have low platelet counts, which can result in you bruising more easily and for no apparent reason.

RA is generally treatable Trusted Source Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Governmental authority Go to source with medications and self-management strategies. These self-management strategies include Trusted Source Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Governmental authority Go to source :

being active

working with a doctor to develop suitable management strategies

protecting your joints

The symptoms of lupus are usually manageable with medications. A doctor should be able to recommend the most effective treatment options for you.

Learn more about rheumatoid arthritis.

Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia occurs when your blood platelet count is too low. When you have an insufficient number of platelets in your blood, this can make it difficult for your body to control any bleeding that may occur.

This bleeding may occur inside your body, underneath your skin, or from the surface of your skin. Bruising is essentially bleeding underneath your skin that is close to the surface.

Thrombocytopenia is potentially life threatening if you develop a serious bleed or a bleed in your brain. Early treatment is important to avoid severe complications.

Mild thrombocytopenia does not necessarily require treatment, but severe cases usually will. The options may include:

medications

blood or platelet transfusion

surgery to remove your spleen

Learn more about thrombocytopenia.

Cancer

Cancers that affect the blood can cause unexplained and easy bruising. One of the symptoms Trusted Source American Cancer Society Highly respected international organization Go to source of multiple myeloma — a type of bone marrow cancer — is thrombocytopenia, which causes easy bleeding and bruising.

Easy and unexplained bruising is the fourth most common symptom of leukemia. The ways you can tell the difference between a typical bruise and bruising that may be due to leukemia include:

bruises that appear in unexpected places, such as your back, legs, and hands

there are multiple bruises

the bruises are unexplainable

the bruises take longer than usual to heal

you experience excessive bleeding

If you have bruising that concerns you, contact your doctor.

Learn more about leukemia.

Sepsis

Sepsis is a severe and often life threatening condition that is the result of your body’s reaction to an infection. Sepsis can cause your platelet count to lower, which can cause you to bruise easily.

Without prompt treatment, sepsis can lead to Trusted Source Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Governmental authority Go to source tissue damage, organ failure, and even death.

Alongside easy bruising, the symptoms of sepsis can include:

If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of sepsis, it is essential to seek medical attention right away.

Learn more about sepsis.

Dietary supplements

Studies have shown that there may be a connection between certain dietary supplements and a risk of excess bleeding, which can result in bruising.

The use of complementary and alternative medicines has significantly increased Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source over the past couple of decades. One of the most popular options is dietary supplements, which may help improve overall health.

People often Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source do not disclose the use of supplements to their doctors, despite the fact that these products can pose problems for those with certain medical conditions and may interact with some medications.

Supplements that may cause excessive bleeding include fish oils and garlic. It is best to check with a doctor before you begin to use supplements. The doctor can confirm whether they will interact with any medications or cause any health issues.

Learn more about fish oil.

Medications

Certain medications can affect your blood’s ability to clot. This can cause unexplained bruising.

Medications that can cause bleeding and bruising include:

anticoagulants, such as: heparin warfarin dabigatran enoxaparin

corticosteroids

aspirin

nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

antibiotics

thiazide diuretics

If you are taking any medications and experience unexplained bruising, you should make the prescribing doctor aware.

Learn about the difference between aspirin and ibuprofen.

It is advisable to contact a doctor if you are experiencing regular bruising on your legs for no apparent reason.

You should also tell your doctor if you experience bruising that:

is significant

is extremely painful

occurs frequently

may be due to supplements or medications

is in the same location each time

accompanies a fever, confusion, and shortness of breath

Learn more about bruising.

Summary

Most people experience bruising at some point in their life. Typically, this results from sports and activities or bumping into something.

However, unexplained bruising may be the result of medications or supplements. In some cases, it might be due to something more serious, such as cancer or another medical condition.

If you are experiencing unexplained bruising, especially if it is frequent or severe, you should contact a doctor.