What Causes Unexplained Bruises on Legs?
This article discusses some of the main causes of unexplained bruising on the legs.
A deficiency in certain vitamins — for instance, vitamin K or vitamin C — can result in unexplained bruises.
A vitamin K deficiency is
This deficiency is often treatable with a shot of vitamin K.
Vitamin C deficiency, known as scurvy, can also cause unexplained bruising. It is not
The treatment for vitamin C deficiency is typically the replacement of the vitamin. It is important to treat the underlying cause of scurvy directly.
Liver diseases such as cirrhosis can cause you to bruise or bleed more easily. Cirrhosis is typically the result of:
- alcohol misuse
- non-alcohol-related fatty liver disease
- chronic hepatitis C
- chronic hepatitis B
There is no treatment for cirrhosis specifically. Instead, the disease that causes it will determine the treatment options. A doctor may prescribe medication and recommend certain lifestyle habits, such as:
- stopping the use of alcohol, if applicable
- eating a nutritious and balanced diet
- reaching or maintaining a moderate weight
- getting regular exercise
Certain autoimmune conditions can cause bruising. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and lupus can cause you to have low platelet counts, which can result in you bruising more easily and for no apparent reason.
RA is
- being active
- working with a doctor to develop suitable management strategies
- protecting your joints
The symptoms of lupus are usually manageable with medications. A doctor should be able to recommend the most effective treatment options for you.
Thrombocytopenia occurs when your blood platelet count is too low. When you have an insufficient number of platelets in your blood, this can make it difficult for your body to control any bleeding that may occur.
This bleeding may occur inside your body, underneath your skin, or from the surface of your skin. Bruising is essentially bleeding underneath your skin that is close to the surface.
Thrombocytopenia is potentially life threatening if you develop a serious bleed or a bleed in your brain. Early treatment is important to avoid severe complications.
Mild thrombocytopenia does not necessarily require treatment, but severe cases usually will. The options may include:
- medications
- blood or platelet transfusion
- surgery to remove your spleen
Cancers that affect the blood can cause unexplained and easy bruising. One of the
Easy and unexplained bruising is the fourth most common symptom of leukemia. The ways you can tell the difference between a typical bruise and bruising that may be due to leukemia include:
- bruises that appear in unexpected places, such as your back, legs, and hands
- there are multiple bruises
- the bruises are unexplainable
- the bruises take longer than usual to heal
- you experience excessive bleeding
If you have bruising that concerns you, contact your doctor.
Sepsis is a severe and often life threatening condition that is the result of your body’s reaction to an infection. Sepsis can cause your platelet count to lower, which can cause you to bruise easily.
Without prompt treatment, sepsis
Alongside easy bruising, the symptoms of sepsis can include:
- high heart rate
- low blood pressure
- fever or shivering
- confusion
- extreme pain and discomfort
- shortness of breath
- sweaty or clammy skin
If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of sepsis, it is essential to seek medical attention right away.
Studies have shown that there may be a connection between certain dietary supplements and a risk of excess bleeding, which can result in bruising.
The use of complementary and alternative medicines has
People
Supplements that may cause excessive bleeding include fish oils and garlic. It is best to check with a doctor before you begin to use supplements. The doctor can confirm whether they will interact with any medications or cause any health issues.
Certain medications can affect your blood’s ability to clot. This can cause unexplained bruising.
Medications that can cause bleeding and bruising include:
- anticoagulants, such as:
- heparin
- warfarin
- dabigatran
- enoxaparin
- corticosteroids
- aspirin
- nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
- selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
- antibiotics
- thiazide diuretics
If you are taking any medications and experience unexplained bruising, you should make the prescribing doctor aware.
It is advisable to contact a doctor if you are experiencing regular bruising on your legs for no apparent reason.
You should also tell your doctor if you experience bruising that:
- is significant
- is extremely painful
- occurs frequently
- may be due to supplements or medications
- is in the same location each time
- accompanies a fever, confusion, and shortness of breath
Most people experience bruising at some point in their life. Typically, this results from sports and activities or bumping into something.
However, unexplained bruising may be the result of medications or supplements. In some cases, it might be due to something more serious, such as cancer or another medical condition.
If you are experiencing unexplained bruising, especially if it is frequent or severe, you should contact a doctor.