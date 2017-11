People with urge incontinence have a strong and sudden need to urinate. The urge may come on so fast that you have only seconds to get to a bathroom. Abnormal contractions of the bladder muscles often cause urge incontinence. This may happen because of:

Infection

Injury

Nerve damage

Neuromuscular diseases such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease

Stroke

Anxiety, uncontrolled diabetes, and medicines like diuretics can make the symptoms of urge incontinence worse.