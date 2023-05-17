Kidneys and the Urinary System
Kidneys and the Urinary System7 Causes of Urinary Incontinence in MenUrinary incontinence means accidentally leaking urine. This condition is much more common in women because it can result from pregnancy and birth. However, a survey done by the Urologic Diseases in America Project, found that up to 17% of men may suffer from urinary incontinence.September 5, 2021
Kidneys and the Urinary SystemWhat's for Dinner (When You Have IC)?If you've been diagnosed with interstitial cystitis (IC) or have been battling bladder symptoms, it can be tough to know what to eat. You may feel paralyzed by conflicting advice on how to manage your diet. Or perhaps you eat only the same foods for fear that others may trigger painful symptoms.August 11, 2022
Kidneys and the Urinary SystemHow to Exercise With Interstitial CystitisWhen you have interstitial cystitis (IC) or suffer from painful bladder symptoms, it's natural to focus on the treatment and care of your condition. But don't forget that your overall health is important, too. One step that's essential to achieving good health? Exercise.May 9, 2021
