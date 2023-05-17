Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Find a hospital Find a Hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z
Log In
Find a doctor Find a doctor
Find doctors by condition
Find a hospital Find a hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z

Kidneys and the Urinary System

Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Kidneys and the Urinary System
Featured
hg-tired-woman-at-beach-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
A Guide to Acute Renal Failure
Acute renal failure is sudden kidney injury or failure. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, treatments, and outlook.
hg-man-drinking-water-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
Kidney Stones: Symptoms, Causes and Treatments
hg-person-holding-water-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
Bladder Infection: Symptoms, Causes, and When to See a Doctor
Kidney illustration
Polycystic Kidney Disease: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments

Signs & Symptoms

Causes & Risks

Testing & Diagnosis

Treatment

Living with Kidneys and the Urinary System
More on Kidneys and the Urinary System
Load More
Talking with Your Doctor
Find the Kidneys and the Urinary System care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings
Family Medicine| Pediatrics| Top Hospitals| Telehealth| COVID-19| Dentistry| Orthopedic Surgery| + More