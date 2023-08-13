Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Signs & Symptoms
-
-
-
-
-
-
Irritable Bowel Syndrome6 Conditions With Symptoms Similar to IBSOne of the things that your doctor will do before diagnosing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is make sure you don't have another disease or illness that has similar symptoms. Symptoms of IBS include at least six months of abdominal discomfort along with changes in your bowel movements. You do not usually need tests to get an IBS diagnosis. Doctors can diagnose IBS from your signs and symptoms. However, your doctor may do tests to rule out six similar conditions.September 4, 2020
Causes & Risks
-
-
-
-
Irritable Bowel SyndromeHow Stress Affects IBS With Constipation and What to Do About ItIf you have ever used the expression ‘butterflies in my stomach’ or been ‘worried sick,’ you understand your emotions can cause tummy woes. This is especially true if you are one of the millions of people living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).February 19, 2021
-
Irritable Bowel Syndrome6 IBS Triggers and How to Avoid ThemNo one knows for sure what causes irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). What brings on its symptoms, though, is a bit clearer. How you eat and what you eat can make a difference. So can several things that have nothing to do with food. Knowing these triggers and what to do about them can help you manage your IBS.September 4, 2020
Testing & Diagnosis
-
Irritable Bowel SyndromeWhy Irritable Bowel Syndrome Is Difficult to DiagnoseYou think you have irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. But is it possible that you’ve been misdiagnosed? Watch out for certain red flags that might compel you to ask for additional testing to find out if your IBS diagnosis is the right one.
September 8, 2021
-
-
-
Treatment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Irritable Bowel SyndromeTreating IBS PainThere's no denying that irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can be uncomfortable—painful even. It can cause belly pain along with cramping, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. No single treatment will ease this pain for every person who has IBS. Still, there are many ways to treat and cope with the pain.August 10, 2020
Living with Irritable Bowel Syndrome
More on Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Find the Irritable Bowel Syndrome care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings