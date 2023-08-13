Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Find a hospital Find a Hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z
Log In
Find a doctor Find a doctor
Find doctors by condition
Find a hospital Find a hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Featured
377169-ibs-flare-up-1200x628-facebook-1200x628.jpg
IBS Flare-Up: What to Know
An irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) flare-up is when symptoms worsen or reappear. It can happen due to triggers such as stress and certain foods. Learn more.
hg-hands-and-tacos-1200x628-facebook-1200x628.jpg
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Diet
hg-girl-washing-hands-1200x628-facebook-1200x628.jpg
What to Know About Post-Infectious IBS
350702-what-is-irritable-bowel-syndrome-with-diarrhea-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
What Is Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (IBS-D)?
hg-stomach-pain-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
IBS-C: What to Know about IBS with Constipation

Signs & Symptoms

Causes & Risks

Testing & Diagnosis

Treatment

Living with Irritable Bowel Syndrome
More on Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Load More
Talking with Your Doctor
Find the Irritable Bowel Syndrome care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings
Family Medicine| Pediatrics| Top Hospitals| Telehealth| COVID-19| Dentistry| Orthopedic Surgery| + More