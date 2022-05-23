Find a doctor
Right Care
View All Injuries and Wounds Articles
Injuries and Wounds
Signs & Symptoms
Management & Treatment
More News
Find a Doctor
Signs & Symptoms
Injuries and Wounds
Frostbite: How to Recognize It and What to Do About It
Frostbite occurs when your skin or tissues freeze from exposure to extreme cold. Learn more about frostbite symptoms, treatments, and how to prevent it.
By Kim Taylor
May 23, 2022
Injuries and Wounds
Second-Degree Burn: What It Is and What to Do
A second-degree burn is a burn that affects the top two layers of your skin. Learn more about causes, symptoms, and treatments for a second-degree burn.
By Chaunie Brusie
April 28, 2022
Injuries and Wounds
Third-Degree Burn: What It Is and What to Do
A third-degree burn penetrates deep into the skin, causing nerve damage and scarring. Learn more about the symptoms and treatments for a third-degree burn.
By Chaunie Brusie
April 28, 2022
Injuries and Wounds
What Different Degrees of Burns Mean
Learn about 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree burns and how to treat them.
By Elizabeth Hanes, RN
March 2, 2021
Treatment
Injuries and Wounds
How to Treat a Finger Burn and When to Get Medical Advice
Learn about the different degrees of finger burns and when to get medical advice. This article also discusses home remedies, first aid, and medical treatments.
By Lorenzo Lucchetti
May 8, 2023
Injuries and Wounds
How to Get Rid of a Black Eye: Everything to Know
Learn about the symptoms of a black eye, home remedies, and medical treatments. This guide also includes information about diagnosis and contacting a doctor.
By Amy McLean
June 19, 2022
Injuries and Wounds
First-Degree Burn: What It Is and How to Treat It
A first-degree burn is a minor injury that involves only the top layer of skin. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatments for a first-degree burn.
By Chaunie Brusie
April 26, 2022
Injuries and Wounds
Your Guide to Treating a Cat Bite
Cat bites can be painful. In some cases, they require medical attention. Learn about treatments for cat bites, the risk of infection, and when to seek help.
By Karon Warren
February 24, 2022
Injuries and Wounds
When to See a Doctor for a Snake or Lizard Bite
A snake or lizard bite is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment. Here's what to do--and what NOT to do.
By Marijke Vroomen Durning, RN
September 11, 2020
Injuries and Wounds
What to Do for Burns
Learn first-aid treatment for minor burns and burns with blisters.
By Elizabeth Hanes, RN
March 2, 2021
More on Injuries and Wounds
Rat Bites: Signs, Treatment, and Rat-Bite Fever
Rat bites can happen when bitten by a rat or small rodent. In some cases, it can lead to an infection known as rat-bite fever.
By Healthgrades Editorial Staff
October 27, 2022
What Is a Sucking Chest Wound? Signs and Treatment
A sucking chest wound develops when an injury that causes a hole in the chest leads to air collecting outside the lung but within the chest cavity.
By Karon Warren
September 28, 2022
Kennedy Ulcer: Signs, Causes, and Meaning
A Kennedy ulcer is a sore on the skin that develops when a person is near the end of life.
By Dan Amankwah
August 18, 2022
What Is Necrosis?
Necrosis is when cell or body tissue dies prematurely. This occurs when blood stops flowing to the tissue. Learn more about necrosis here.
By Dr. Michelle McBride, DNP, PMHNP-BC, MBA
May 23, 2022
Load More
