Infectious Diseases

Infectious DiseasesWhat is the strongest antibiotic for bacterial infection?Certain classes of antibiotics are more effective against different kinds of bacteria than others. So, it isn’t possible to name the most powerful antibiotic. It depends on the specific bacterial infection you are treating.June 4, 2020
Infectious Diseases6 Doctor Tips to Reduce GermsAs a family physician, it’s important to me that my patients take good care of their overall health to keep their immune systems strong, but I also want them to reduce illness as much as they can. Here are some tips everyone should know to stay germ-free and healthy.August 4, 2023
Infectious Diseases4 Household Ways to Reduce Illness According to a DoctorStaying healthy and preventing illness is all about supporting a strong immune system and keeping your home clean to kill germs and stop the spread of viruses. Dr. Randy Jernejcic explains what patients should know about reducing illness.August 4, 2023
