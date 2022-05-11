Hidradenitis Suppurativa
6 Common Hidradenitis Suppurativa TriggersHidradenitis suppurativa, also known as acne inversa, is a condition that affects your sweat glands, causing painful bumps and sores to form in high-friction areas of the body, like the armpit, the groin, and—for women—the area underneath the breasts. During a flare-up, the bumps can develop into boils, which can rupture and leak a smelly pus on your clothes. If that sounds like something you want to avoid experiencing when possible, you might be willing to try some strategies to help reduce those flare-ups.September 16, 2022
