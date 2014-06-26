What Is an Abdominal Hernia? Everything to Know

A hernia is a protrusion of tissue from one area of the body through the wall that contains it. Abdominal hernias include abdominal wall hernias and groin hernias. Inguinal hernias are the most common type of abdominal hernias, accounting for about 75% of cases. They occur above the inguinal ligament, which connects the abdomen to the groin.

This article provides more information about the types of abdominal hernias and how to recognize the symptoms. It also explains what can cause an abdominal hernia, how to treat it, when to contact a doctor, and more.

What are the types of abdominal hernia?

There are two main types of abdominal hernia: abdominal wall hernias and groin hernias.

Abdominal wall hernias

The types of abdominal wall hernias include:

Umbilical hernias: This type of hernia occurs directly beneath or near the navel. They are typically present at birth. Learn more about umbilical hernias.

Epigastric hernias: These hernias occur in the middle of the abdomen.

Incisional or ventral hernias: This type of hernia mostly occurs in the middle of the abdomen. However, it can also occur in other areas of the abdomen following an incision for abdominal surgery. Learn more about ventral hernias.

Spigelian hernias: This rare type of hernia accounts for less than 2% of all hernias. More than 90% of Spigelian hernias occur in the "Spigelian belt," which is in the lower abdomen.

Groin hernias

There are two main types of groin hernias: inguinal hernias and femoral hernias. They both occur in the area between the lower abdomen and the thigh.

Inguinal hernias, which occur above the inguinal ligament, are the most common type of abdominal hernia.

Femoral hernias occur below the inguinal ligament. They go into the femoral canal, which is at the front of the thigh.



What are the symptoms of an abdominal hernia?

Many people do not experience symptoms of an abdominal hernia. However, some individuals may notice a bulge in their abdomen or groin.

Symptoms that may occur with an abdominal hernia include:

tenderness

redness or discoloration of the skin over the hernia

inflammation of the peritoneum, called peritonitis, at the site of the hernia

gradually increasing pain

nausea and vomiting

It is important to seek medical advice if you experience a sudden onset of pain or if the symptoms begin to worsen.

What causes an abdominal hernia?

Abdominal hernias can be present at birth. These congenital hernias generally result from the incomplete or inadequate closure of part of the abdominal wall.

An abdominal hernia may also develop as a result of increased pressure pushing against a weakened area of muscle. These may not be noticeable at first, but as abdominal pressure continues to force tissues or intestines through the opening, a lump may appear under the skin.

What are the treatments for abdominal hernia?

In some cases, such as with umbilical hernias, surgical treatment may not be necessary. Most umbilical hernias in children go away on their own within 4–5 years.

However, a doctor may recommend surgery for other types of hernias to reduce the risk of strangulation. Strangulation occurs when the hernia blocks off the blood supply, usually to the intestines.

Abdominal hernia surgery

Surgeons perform more than 700,000 hernia operations each year in the United States. Abdominal hernia surgery involves pushing the protruding tissues and organs back into the abdominal cavity. A surgeon will then close the opening through which the hernia protruded, reducing the risk of it recurring.

Surgery will usually alleviate your symptoms. While you wait for your operation, holding the hernia in place with tape or bandages may improve your comfort levels. However, medical professionals do not recommend this as the sole treatment for a hernia, as it does not reduce the risk of strangulation.



It is important to seek immediate medical help if you have a hernia and experience any of the following symptoms:

sudden and severe pain

vomiting

difficulty passing stool or gas

tenderness or difficulty pushing the hernia back in

These symptoms may suggest a strangulated hernia, which occurs when the blood supply is unable to reach the organ or tissue inside the hernia.

How do doctors diagnose an abdominal hernia?

Doctors may be able to diagnose an abdominal hernia by taking a full medical history and carrying out a physical examination.

In some cases, they may order medical tests, such as ultrasonography or a CT scan. These tests can help them confirm the diagnosis before they recommend the best treatment options.

What happens if a hernia is left untreated?

If you do not receive treatment for a hernia, there is a risk of strangulation. This refers to a hernia that cuts off the blood supply.

If the blood supply cannot reach part of the intestine, this can result in gangrene, which can, in turn, cause serious complications such as infection and shock.

It is important to contact a doctor as soon as you have concerns about an abdominal hernia so that you can begin the right treatment as early as possible.



What are the risk factors for an abdominal hernia?

The risk factors for an abdominal hernia include:

heavy lifting

chronic coughing

significant weight gain around the abdomen

pregnancy

surgery on the abdominal wall

straining during bowel movements

A doctor can offer advice if you have concerns about the risk factors for abdominal hernias.

What are the complications of an abdominal hernia?

The complications of an abdominal hernia can include incarceration and strangulation.

An incarcerated hernia occurs when the hernia blocks the intestines.

In rare cases, the hernia can stop the blood supply, which is known as strangulation. Gangrene can develop in the trapped part of the intestines, potentially leading to:

rupture

peritonitis

shock

fatality

It is important to contact a doctor as soon as you have concerns about an abdominal hernia. They will be able to offer advice on the right treatments to reduce the risk of complications.

Can I prevent an abdominal hernia?

You can take steps to reduce your risk of an abdominal hernia. These include:

avoiding heavy lifting

lifting with your legs rather than your abdomen

avoiding overexertion

maintaining a moderate body weight

avoiding straining when using the toilet

eating a nutritious, balanced diet high in fiber to prevent straining during bowel movements

Contact your doctor for more advice on ways to prevent an abdominal hernia.

Summary

An abdominal hernia occurs when tissue protrudes through the abdominal wall or groin. The most common type of abdominal hernia is an inguinal hernia.

An abdominal hernia does not always produce symptoms, but those that may occur include tenderness, pain, inflammation, and vomiting.

It is important to contact a doctor as soon as you have concerns about an abdominal hernia. You should also seek immediate medical advice if you experience a sudden onset of pain, particularly if the area of the hernia is tender or you cannot push the hernia back in.