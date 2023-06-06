Heart Health
Heart Health9 Heart Disease Risk Factors for WomenHeart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States and is responsible for roughly 1 in every 4 female deaths. Though awareness about the dangers of heart disease is rising, only 54% of women recognize it as their number one killer, and 64% of women who die of heart disease had no previous symptoms. That’s why it’s important to keep these heart disease risk factors top of mind and take steps to reduce them in your daily lifestyle.December 27, 2020
Heart Health5 Reasons Your Doctor May Recommend Daily AspirinAspirin has been a staple in medicine cabinets for years. It's an over-the-counter pain reliever that people rely on. But it can do more than just ease pain. A low-dose aspirin taken every day can help prevent heart attacks and strokes.November 29, 2021
Heart Health7 Potential Benefits of Krill OilKrill are tiny shrimp-like animals. They are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which your cells require to perform important functions. While krill oil may offer health benefits, you should not take krill oil if you are allergic to shellfish, or if you take blood thinners. Check with your doctor before taking any supplements, including krill oil.August 28, 2021
Heart HealthKrill Oil vs. Fish Oil for Heart Health: What's the Better Source?You might have seen ads claiming that krill oil is even better than fish oil as a way to get omega-3 fatty acids for heart health. The science behind that statement is limited. So the jury is still out on whether a krill oil supplement is the better choice. Here is a summary of the information on krill oil so far.August 26, 2021
