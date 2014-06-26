Everything to Know About Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)
Medications such as beta-blockers can help manage CHF. Heart-healthy lifestyle changes may also help. These include limiting salt intake and maintaining a moderate weight.
Read on to learn about congestive heart failure, including its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.
CHF is when the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s requirements.
There are
- Left-sided heart failure: The left ventricle of the heart cannot pump enough blood out, leading to a buildup of blood in the veins.
- Right-sided heart failure: The right ventricle cannot pump enough blood to the lungs.
- Biventricular heart failure: This includes both left- and right-sided heart failure.
The signs and symptoms of CHF can vary in duration and frequency. Mild CHF may not cause symptoms, but as it progresses, it may lead to:
- fatigue and weakness made worse by exertion
- irregular heart rate
- nausea with or without vomiting
- loss of appetite
- persistent cough or wheezing with white or pink blood-tinged phlegm
- reduced ability to exercise
- shortness of breath
- sudden weight gain from fluid retention
- swelling in the:
- legs
- ankles
- feet
- abdomen
- neck veins
Serious symptoms that might indicate a life threatening condition
In some cases, CHF can be life threatening. Seek immediate medical care or call 911 if you experience:
- chest pain or pressure
- confusion
- coughing up pink, foamy mucus
- sudden fluid buildup anywhere in the body
- sudden, severe shortness of breath
Clinicians can use different staging systems to monitor the severity and progression of CHF. One
The NYHA Functional Classification describes the following four stages:
|Stage
|Symptoms and characteristics
|1
|You have no limitations when doing physical activity. Standard physical activity levels do not cause atypical levels of fatigue, shortness of breath, or other symptoms.
|2
|You have slight limitations in physical activity but are comfortable when resting. Standard physical activity levels cause CHF symptoms.
|3
|You have significant limitations in physical activity but are comfortable when resting. Low levels of physical activity cause CHF symptoms.
|4
|You experience CHF symptoms when resting. Any physical activity level worsens symptoms or discomfort.
Your medical team may also take other factors into account when reviewing your symptoms, treatment, and outlook.
CHF refers to the reduced ability of the heart to pump blood efficiently throughout the body. CHF may occur suddenly due to heart damage from factors such as injury. However, CHF typically starts slowly as the result of a chronic condition.
Coronary artery disease is a
Over time, the heart muscle weakens and loses its ability to pump. Blood then backs up in other areas of the body, causing fluid to build up in the lungs, liver, arms, and legs.
Other conditions that weaken the heart muscle and may contribute to CHF include:
- diabetes
- congenital heart disease
- infection
- heart attack
- heart valve disease
- some types of arrhythmias, heart rhythm irregularities
According to the
- excessive alcohol consumption
- high blood pressure
- obesity
- smoking
- insufficient physical activity
- a diet high in salt, fat, and cholesterol
Doctors will ask about your symptoms and medical history and perform a physical exam. They can then order tests to evaluate how your heart is functioning. Tests include:
- echocardiography, which assesses the heart’s pumping ability
- electrocardiography, which measures the heart’s electrical activity
- imaging tests, including CT or MRI scans
- stress tests, which show how the heart works during physical activity
- blood tests, to check general health and kidney and liver function
CHF treatment can consist of a combination of medications and lifestyle changes. In some cases, surgery may be necessary.
Medications
Medications used to treat CHF
- aldosterone antagonists, such as eplerenone (Inspra) or spironolactone (Aldactone)
- angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, such as captopril (Capoten), enalapril (Vasotec), or lisinopril (Prinivil)
- angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), such as losartan (Cozaar) and valsartan (Diovan)
- beta-blockers, such as bisoprolol (Zebeta), carvedilol (Coreg), or metoprolol (Lopressor)
- digoxin (Lanoxin)
- diuretics, such as tipstanide (Bumex) or furosemide (Lasix)
- sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, such as dapagliflozin (Farxiga) and empagliflozin (Jardiance)
Lifestyle changes
Some lifestyle changes that may be beneficial in managing CHF include:
- limiting fats and cholesterol in your diet
- limiting fluids if your doctor recommends it
- limiting the amount of salt you eat
- getting physical activity
- maintaining a moderate weight
- quitting smoking
- reducing stress
- limiting alcohol consumption
Surgery
Your doctor may recommend heart surgery if you have:
- heart damage or a congenital disorder that can be addressed surgically
- left-sided heart failure that can be improved with an implantable defibrillator or heart resynchronization device
- heart failure that does not respond to other treatments, making a heart transplant necessary
Possible complications of CHF include:
- arrhythmias
- heart valve problems
- kidney or liver damage
- breathing difficulties
- heart attack
- stroke
Follow your doctor’s treatment plan to minimize your risk of serious complications.
Uzochukwu Ibe, MD, MPH, reviewed the answers to these common questions about congestive heart failure.
How quickly does heart failure progress?
Heart failure can worsen suddenly, so it’s vital to monitor your symptoms closely and seek immediate medical attention if they worsen.
Can a person recover from congestive heart failure?
According to the
CHF is a reduced ability of the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. CHF often results from chronic conditions such as coronary artery disease or diabetes.
Treatment typically consists of medications and lifestyle changes. These include maintaining a moderate weight and limiting alcohol consumption. In some situations, surgery may also be necessary.
Talk with your doctor about ways to manage CHF.