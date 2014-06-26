Congestive heart failure (CHF) is when the heart cannot pump blood efficiently throughout the body. This can affect other organs, resulting in breathing difficulties, reduced kidney function, and fluid accumulation in tissues. Doctors also refer to CHF as “congestive cardiac failure” or just “heart failure.” Conditions such as coronary artery disease, diabetes, and infection can cause CHF.

Medications such as beta-blockers can help manage CHF. Heart-healthy lifestyle changes may also help. These include limiting salt intake and maintaining a moderate weight.

Read on to learn about congestive heart failure, including its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

What is congestive heart failure?

CHF is when the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s requirements.

There are three types Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source of heart failure:

Left-sided heart failure: The left ventricle of the heart cannot pump enough blood out, leading to a buildup of blood in the veins.

The left ventricle of the heart cannot pump enough blood out, leading to a buildup of blood in the veins. Right-sided heart failure: The right ventricle cannot pump enough blood to the lungs.

The right ventricle cannot pump enough blood to the lungs. Biventricular heart failure: This includes both left- and right-sided heart failure.

What are the signs and symptoms of congestive heart failure?

The signs and symptoms of CHF can vary in duration and frequency. Mild CHF may not cause symptoms, but as it progresses, it may lead to:

Serious symptoms that might indicate a life threatening condition

In some cases, CHF can be life threatening. Seek immediate medical care or call 911 if you experience:

chest pain or pressure

confusion

coughing up pink, foamy mucus

sudden fluid buildup anywhere in the body

sudden, severe shortness of breath

What are the stages of congestive heart failure?

Clinicians can use different staging systems to monitor the severity and progression of CHF. One common Trusted Source American Heart Association Highly respected national organization Go to source system is the New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Classification.

The NYHA Functional Classification describes the following four stages:

Stage Symptoms and characteristics 1 You have no limitations when doing physical activity. Standard physical activity levels do not cause atypical levels of fatigue, shortness of breath, or other symptoms. 2 You have slight limitations in physical activity but are comfortable when resting. Standard physical activity levels cause CHF symptoms. 3 You have significant limitations in physical activity but are comfortable when resting. Low levels of physical activity cause CHF symptoms. 4 You experience CHF symptoms when resting. Any physical activity level worsens symptoms or discomfort.

Your medical team may also take other factors into account when reviewing your symptoms, treatment, and outlook.

What causes congestive heart failure?

CHF refers to the reduced ability of the heart to pump blood efficiently throughout the body. CHF may occur suddenly due to heart damage from factors such as injury. However, CHF typically starts slowly as the result of a chronic condition.

Coronary artery disease is a common cause Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source of a weakened heart muscle. Coronary artery disease is the narrowing of the small blood vessels that supply blood and oxygen to the heart. Narrowed blood vessels cause the heart muscle to work harder.

Over time, the heart muscle weakens and loses its ability to pump. Blood then backs up in other areas of the body, causing fluid to build up in the lungs, liver, arms, and legs.

Other conditions that weaken the heart muscle and may contribute to CHF include:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Trusted Source Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Governmental authority Go to source , the following may increase the risk of CHF:

excessive alcohol consumption

high blood pressure

obesity

smoking

insufficient physical activity

a diet high in salt, fat, and cholesterol

Congestive heart failure is when the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently to the rest of the body is reduced. Medical illustration by Jason Hoffman

How do doctors diagnose congestive heart failure?

Doctors will ask about your symptoms and medical history and perform a physical exam. They can then order tests to evaluate how your heart is functioning. Tests include:

echocardiography, which assesses the heart’s pumping ability

electrocardiography, which measures the heart’s electrical activity

imaging tests, including CT or MRI scans

stress tests, which show how the heart works during physical activity

blood tests, to check general health and kidney and liver function

What are the treatments for congestive heart failure?

CHF treatment can consist of a combination of medications and lifestyle changes. In some cases, surgery may be necessary.

Medications

Medications used to treat CHF include Trusted Source AHA/ASA Journals Peer reviewed journal Go to source :

aldosterone antagonists, such as eplerenone (Inspra) or spironolactone (Aldactone)

angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, such as captopril (Capoten), enalapril (Vasotec), or lisinopril (Prinivil)

angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), such as losartan (Cozaar) and valsartan (Diovan)

beta-blockers, such as bisoprolol (Zebeta), carvedilol (Coreg), or metoprolol (Lopressor)

digoxin (Lanoxin)

diuretics, such as tipstanide (Bumex) or furosemide (Lasix)

sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, such as dapagliflozin (Farxiga) and empagliflozin (Jardiance)

Lifestyle changes

Some lifestyle changes that may be beneficial in managing CHF include:

limiting fats and cholesterol in your diet

limiting fluids if your doctor recommends it

limiting the amount of salt you eat

getting physical activity

maintaining a moderate weight

quitting smoking

reducing stress

limiting alcohol consumption

Surgery

Your doctor may recommend heart surgery if you have:

heart damage or a congenital disorder that can be addressed surgically

left-sided heart failure that can be improved with an implantable defibrillator or heart resynchronization device

heart failure that does not respond to other treatments, making a heart transplant necessary

What are some potential complications of congestive heart failure?

Possible complications of CHF include:

arrhythmias

heart valve problems

kidney or liver damage

breathing difficulties

heart attack

stroke

Follow your doctor’s treatment plan to minimize your risk of serious complications.

Other frequently asked questions

Uzochukwu Ibe, MD, MPH, reviewed the answers to these common questions about congestive heart failure.

How quickly does heart failure progress?

Heart failure can worsen suddenly, so it’s vital to monitor your symptoms closely and seek immediate medical attention if they worsen.

Can a person recover from congestive heart failure?

According to the American Heart Association (AHA) Trusted Source American Heart Association Highly respected national organization Go to source , there is usually no cure for CHF. However, following your doctor’s treatment plan as closely as possible can improve your quality of life.

Summary

CHF is a reduced ability of the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. CHF often results from chronic conditions such as coronary artery disease or diabetes.

Treatment typically consists of medications and lifestyle changes. These include maintaining a moderate weight and limiting alcohol consumption. In some situations, surgery may also be necessary.

Talk with your doctor about ways to manage CHF.