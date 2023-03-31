5 Cardiologist Tips for People With Heart Failure

4. Heart failure patients do best when they’re supported.

Heart failure is a long-term condition, so patients need to commit to lasting lifestyle changes and make sure they follow their treatment regimen closely. These changes are so much easier to implement when patients have friends and loved ones supporting them. Caregivers need to know how important it is that patients stick to low-fat, low-sodium, and no-cholesterol diets, and often caregivers adopt these diets themselves to ensure success. It’s also key for caregivers to be aware of what medications the patient is taking, including dosages and frequency. Caregivers should also help patients monitor their symptoms and be able to tell if symptoms are worsening. Lastly, caregivers need to remember to take care of themselves, too. They have to be in good physical and mental health to take care of patients with heart failure and provide them with the support they need.