Heart Failure

Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Heart Failure
Congestive Heart Failure Diet: A Guide
A congestive heart failure (CHF) diet may involve limiting your intake of sodium, fluids, and sugary or highly processed foods. Learn more.
End Stage Heart Failure: A Guide
A Guide to Congestive Heart Failure Stages
Acute Heart Failure: Types, Symptoms, and How It's Different from Chronic Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive Heart Failure: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments

Signs & Symptoms

Testing & Diagnosis

Treatment

Living with Heart Failure
More on Heart Failure
