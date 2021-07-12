Heart Attack
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Heart Attack
Signs & Symptoms
Heart AttackTypes of Heart Attack Symptoms: Back PainAn aching back is a common problem that affects a quarter of the U.S. population over a three-month period of time. Back pain is often related to straining from heavy lifting or poor posture, but back pain can also be a symptom of a heart attack.April 26, 2021
Heart AttackTypes of Heart Attack Symptoms: Arm PainYou may be surprised to learn that heart attacks don’t always cause chest pain. Arm pain and heart attack can go hand-in-hand. Arm pain is a common ailment, so how can you tell if your arm pain is due to a heart attack or something far less serious, like a muscle strain?April 26, 2021
Heart AttackWarning Signs of a Heart Attack in WomenYou lead a busy life and may feel exhausted after a stressful day at work or managing your hectic schedule. Check in with yourself and ask if your fatigue seems excessive relative to your activity level. Unusual fatigue is a common sign of a heart attack in women. When a woman knows the possible symptoms and how they might feel, she is better prepared to advocate for cardiac care--both with her own doctor and in the hospital.April 24, 2021
Heart AttackTypes of Heart Attack Symptoms: Neck PainMost people have neck pain at some point in their life. It’s usually due to neck muscle strain. But neck pain is also a common symptom of a heart attack. Protect your heart by recognizing when your neck pain is more than a temporary strain and might be due to a problem with your heart.April 24, 2021
Heart AttackTypes of Heart Attack Symptoms: Jaw PainSymptoms of a heart attack are not always clear-cut. Not everyone has crushing chest pain. You can have jaw pain during a heart attack without chest pain. Doctors consider jaw pain in the context of other signs and symptoms of heart attack, as well as your medical history, to decide what tests are necessary to make a diagnosis. While other causes of jaw pain are more likely, it’s important to understand how jaw pain during a heart attack occurs and to take stock of how you feel overall before discounting a possible heart attack.April 24, 2021
