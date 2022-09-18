Gout
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Gout
Signs & Symptoms
-
-
-
-
GoutWhat Gout Looks LikeGout is a specific type of arthritis caused by uric acid crystals in your joints and other tissues. Your body normally creates uric acid as it breaks down purines. Purines are found in some foods and drinks. Normally, your kidneys filter uric acid out of your blood. However, if you have gout, your kidneys do not eliminate enough uric acid through urination. The most commonly affected area is the big toe joint, but other parts of the foot and body (such as the knees, wrists and elbows) can also be affected. Gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis in men older than 40.June 6, 2021
-
-
Treatment
Living with Gout
More on Gout
Find the Gout care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings