When it comes to healthy eating in restaurants, nutritious food is only half the battle. The other half is portion size. During the past two decades, the average portion sizes in restaurants have grown considerably, distorting our ideas of what a "normal" portion should look like. Studies have shown that people eat more when they're given a larger portion. This can derail weight-management efforts. Most restaurants will honor a request to split an entree into two separate portions or serve a smaller portion.