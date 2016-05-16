Talking with Your Eye Doctor About Macular Degeneration

Getty

Tiny things can make a big difference. Your macula makes up a small portion of your retina, the light-sensitive tissue in the back of your eye. But it has a major job—helping you see sharply enough to thread a needle, read the fine print, or decipher street signs.

With age, changes to the macula can decrease the amount of detail in your vision. Driving a car, reading, or other daily tasks may become more difficult. More than 2 million Americans have this condition, called macular degeneration. And another 8 million are at high risk.

Whether you or a loved one has received a diagnosis of macular degeneration or you’re just concerned about your sight, your eye doctor can help. Here’s how to discuss any stage of the disease with your ophthalmologist.

Start Early With Risk Factors

Your risk of macular degeneration increases as you age. While there’s no cure, treatment and lifestyle changes can slow the progression of the disease and protect your vision. So don’t wait. At your next regular visit, talk with your eye doctor about your macular degeneration risk.

Anyone can develop macular degeneration, but some people are more vulnerable to the disease. This includes:

Family members of people with macular degeneration

Smokers

Those age 60 or older, especially if they are white

If you fall into one of these categories, talk to your eye doctor. You might say, “I think these risk factors make me prone to macular degeneration. What can I do to protect my vision?”

Describe Your Symptoms

Macular degeneration occurs in three stages: early, intermediate and advanced. You may not notice any symptoms at all in the early and intermediate stages. That’s why regular eye exams are so important for people at risk. Your doctor can spot the signs of macular degeneration long before you notice them.

If your disease progresses, you may develop one of two types of macular degeneration: wet or dry. In wet macular degeneration, new blood vessels grow underneath the retina, leaking fluid that damages your vision. Symptoms include:

Dark gray or blank spots in your visual field

Decreased central vision

Differences in vision between your eyes

Distorted vision

In dry macular degeneration, cells in the macula break down, harming vision. Signs include:

Blurry vision, either up close or far away

Difficulty seeing in dim light or when going from bright to low light

Duller, less vivid colors

Trouble recognizing faces

Call your eye doctor if you develop these signs. Say, “I think I’m having trouble with my vision. Should I have tests for macular degeneration?”

Get Regular Eye Exams

Regular comprehensive eye exams help your doctor spot the signs of macular degeneration early. Ask your eye doctor how often you should have them based on your symptoms and risk factors. A comprehensive eye exam involves more than your ability to read the eye chart.

During these exams, your eye doctor gives you drops to widen your pupils. This way, he or she can see into the back of your eye and spot damage to the macula.

Other tests during the comprehensive exam include:

The Amsler grid, which spots changes in your central vision. It shows grid lines as wavy when you have macular degeneration.

Fluorescein angiography, in which your ophthalmologist injects a dye into your bloodstream and then takes pictures of the blood vessels in your eyes to see whether the dye reveals any leaks

Optical coherence tomography, a technology similar to ultrasound that uses light waves to create high-resolution images of your eye

Visual acuity test, which measures how well you see

Get Your Results

Before you have these eye tests, ask when you will receive the results. Also, make sure you understand what the findings mean. Will you need to begin treatment immediately or undergo additional tests?

Discuss Lifestyle Changes

Not all cases of macular degeneration progress into late-stage disease. And not everyone needs immediate treatment. If you have early signs of macular degeneration, your doctor may recommend regular eye exams to monitor your progress.

Certain changes in your daily life can also protect your vision. Ask your eye doctor whether you should:

Alter your diet to include more green leafy vegetables and fish, which provide nutrients important to eye health

Exercise more

Quit smoking

Take vitamins and minerals—studies show that for some people, supplements containing vitamins C and E, lutein, zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids, copper, and zinc have the greatest impact on the intermediate form of macular degeneration

Understand Your Treatment Options

Late-stage wet macular degeneration often requires treatment to keep you seeing clearly. Your doctor may recommend:

Laser therapy, which uses hot beams of light to destroy unwanted blood vessels

Medications to stop new blood vessels from growing under your retina, which your doctor will painlessly inject directly into your eye

Photodynamic therapy, which combines medications and cool lasers to directly target new blood vessel growth

No matter what your doctor advises, ask questions, including:

Why do you recommend this approach?

What are the benefits and risks?

How well has vision improved for other people like me on this treatment?

Should I avoid certain things—such as foods, medicines or activities—while undergoing this treatment?

What can I expect immediately after treatment? (In some cases, your vision may seem worse before it gets better. Your doctor can help you understand the healing process.)

When should I follow up after treatment? How will I know whether it is effective?

What other options should I consider?

Ask About Vision Aids

If you’ve already lost some of your vision from macular degeneration, you can still take steps to stay independent and continue your daily activities. Counseling, training, and special tools and technology help people with low vision successfully navigate the world around them. Your doctor can connect you with the proper resources and support.

