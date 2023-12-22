Eye Health
Eye HealthTypes of Eye Surgery for Thyroid Eye DiseaseTED usually resolves over time. Vision loss is rare, but TED can cause double vision or changes in the appearance of the eyes. For a small number of people, TED will be severe enough to require surgery, often done in multiple steps.May 10, 2023
Eye HealthRadiation for Thyroid Eye Disease: How It WorksOrbital radiation therapy (ORT) can slow and may even reverse eye damage in people with thyroid eye disease. The earlier you start ORT, the higher the chances of preserving your sight and improving symptoms of thyroid eye disease.May 3, 2023
Living with an Eye Condition
Eye HealthBlindness and Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetes is a chronic condition in which the sugar level in your bloodstream is higher than usual, which can increase your risk of health complications. Among them is the condition diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in adults.August 4, 2023
