5 Tips for a Better Sex Life With Erectile Dysfunction

1. Be open and honest with your doctor-and your partner.

First and foremost, don’t be afraid to bring it up with your physician. This is something many men deal with as they age, and doctors are used to talking about it. And, just as importantly, don’t be afraid to discuss it with your significant other. Initially, you may feel embarrassed, but discussing it openly is the first step in getting the issue resolved. I try to set realistic expectations, reminding men in their 40s and 50s that even after treatment, their sex life won’t rival their 20s or 30s. But even still, a happy and healthy sex life is possible.