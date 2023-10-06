PHYSICIAN VOICES
5 Tips for a Better Sex Life With Erectile Dysfunction
Your sex life doesn’t have to suffer.Erectile dysfunction (ED) is an understandably upsetting issue for many men but the good news is it’s treatable. Whether it’s a temporary side effect from a medication, a psychological issue, or a persisting problem, your sex life doesn’t have to suffer. Here’s some advice to keep you and your partner happy.
1. Be open and honest with your doctor-and your partner.First and foremost, don’t be afraid to bring it up with your physician. This is something many men deal with as they age, and doctors are used to talking about it. And, just as importantly, don’t be afraid to discuss it with your significant other. Initially, you may feel embarrassed, but discussing it openly is the first step in getting the issue resolved. I try to set realistic expectations, reminding men in their 40s and 50s that even after treatment, their sex life won’t rival their 20s or 30s. But even still, a happy and healthy sex life is possible.
2. Practice makes perfect.The first treatment you try may not give you the results you want right away. Try adjusting your medication, the timing of when you take it, or even your method of treatment. For some men, injections might work better than the oral pills. Like any other treatment, a little trial and error is required to suit your own personal needs.
3. If at first you don’t succeed…The old saying about “try, try again” has some truth to it. For many men with ED, especially the younger guys, failing to get an erection one time can cause a little bit of performance anxiety. Don’t give up after just one failed attempt. You may need to try treatment once or twice to regain your confidence in the bedroom.
4. Don’t underestimate the importance of diet and exercise.If you’re suffering from erectile dysfunction, medical treatment may only be a quick fix that doesn’t address the root of the problem. ED is often an initial sign of cardiovascular disease, which can dampen a lot more than just your sex life down the road. Adjusting your diet and exercise regimen can help modify the risk factors related to more serious health conditions, as well as some of the psychological blocks you’re experiencing, improving your odds of a happier sex life.
5. Consider visiting a sex therapist.Visiting a sex therapist can be beneficial for addressing the psychological component of erectile dysfunction. Therapy will also help open up discussion between you and your partner. You may even learn that your ED bothers you far more than it does your partner. While not a direct physical solution, it can aid in exploring the mental aspect and address any relationship problems that are barriers to a healthy sex life.
