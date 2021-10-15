Erectile Dysfunction
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Erectile Dysfunction
Treatment
Erectile DysfunctionDrugs Commonly Prescribed for Erectile DysfunctionSeveral medications are available to help men with erectile dysfunction. Get a list of common erectile dysfunction drugs and how they provide effective ED treatment, along with potential erectile dysfunction drug side effects.October 15, 2021
Erectile DysfunctionIs sildenafil 20 mg the same as Viagra?Sildenafil is the generic name for two drugs, Viagra and Revatio. The 20 mg strength of sildenafil generic is the same as Revatio. Revatio treats pulmonary arterial hypertension. The strengths of generic Viagra drugs are 25, 50 and 100 mg. The generic strengths of Revatio and Viagra are not interchangeable.June 4, 2020
Living with Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile Dysfunction5 Tips for a Better Sex Life With Erectile DysfunctionErectile dysfunction (ED) is an understandably upsetting issue for many men but the good news is it’s treatable. Whether it’s a temporary side effect from a medication, a psychological issue, or a persisting problem, your sex life doesn’t have to suffer. Here’s some advice to keep you and your partner happy.October 6, 2023
Erectile Dysfunction9 Natural Sex Tips to Reverse Erectile DysfunctionThere are many medications on the market for erectile dysfunction (ED), but a lot of guys prefer the natural route. Fortunately, there are several creative ways to tackle this challenge with low cost, naturally simple effort.September 15, 2022
More on Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile Dysfunction FactsErectile dysfunction is the inability to get or maintain an erection, or achieve a satisfactory erection. And it affects millions of men.April 28, 2021
