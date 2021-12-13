Elderly Care and Assisted Living
More on Elderly Care and Assisted Living
-
Types of Home Healthcare ProvidersNearly 80% of U.S. adults over age 65 want to remain home as long as possible. Adults younger than 65 also sometimes need intermittent help at home during an illness or after an injury. Fortunately, there are many types of home healthcare providers available who can provide the services your family needs.December 13, 2021
-
Types of Daily Living Assistance for SeniorsThe type and extent of daily assistance needed for people older than 65 can vary widely from person to person. Learning about the different types of assistance available to seniors will help you navigate the spectrum of living assistance.December 2, 2021
-
-
7 Red Flags to Watch for When Finding Assisted LivingDeciding to move to an assisted living facility isn’t easy. Finding the right one can be even harder. However, a tour of the facility will tell you a lot. You may need to cross a facility off your list if you see the following signs of trouble:April 21, 2021