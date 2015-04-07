Side Effects of Constipation and How to Manage Them

Constipation may have possibly painful or disruptive symptoms. It can also lead to health complications. Side effects of constipation include hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and bowel incontinence. Constipation may also lead to other health effects, such as back pain.

Talk with a doctor if you have constipation that hasn’t improved, severe pain, or other symptoms alongside constipation.

This article discusses the possible side effects and complications of constipation, as well as how to treat them.

Painful bowel movements

Constipation causes dry, hard stools which may be painful to pass. Constipation can also lead to other issues that may cause further pain, such as hemorrhoids and anal fissures.

Treatment and management

Staying hydrated and eating enough soluble fiber may help soften your stools.

If necessary, a doctor may also recommend over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription laxatives, such as:

osmotic agents, such as magnesium hydroxide (Dulcolax, Milk of Magnesia)

stool softeners, such as docusate (Colace, Soflax)

lubricants, such as mineral oil (Fleet, Kondremul)

Learn more about treatment options for constipation and chronic constipation.

Hemorrhoids

Hemorrhoids develop when there is too much pressure on the veins around the anus.

Chronic constipation can lead to hemorrhoids. Straining when passing stool or sitting on the toilet for a long time may also cause hemorrhoids.

Treatment and management

Treatment and management approaches for hemorrhoids include:

eating enough fiber

staying hydrated

avoiding sitting on the toilet for long stretches of time

taking warm baths to help manage pain

asking a pharmacist or doctor about OTC hemorrhoid ointments or suppositories

Contact a doctor if you still have symptoms of hemorrhoids after at-home care.

Read more about the symptoms, causes, and treatment of hemorrhoids.

Anal fissures

An anal fissure is a tear in the outer layers of skin in or around the anus. They are common in people with constipation because hard or large stools may tear the skin.

Treatment and management

Mild anal fissures generally heal on their own within a few weeks. While you heal, general treatments for constipation, such as laxatives, may help stop new anal fissures from happening.

Pain relief ointments may also help during recovery.

If you have severe or persistent anal fissures, surgery can be effective at treating them.

Learn more about anal fissures, including their symptoms, causes, and treatment.

Fecal impaction

Fecal impaction is when a large, hard mass of stool gets stuck in your digestive tract, and you cannot push it out as a bowel movement. Severe or long-term constipation may lead to fecal impaction.

Treatment and management

Treatment for fecal impaction can include:

manual disimpaction, which involves a healthcare professional using their fingers to remove stool

enemas or suppositories

surgery

Do not try to treat fecal impaction at home. Always talk with a doctor first.

See more about the symptoms, causes, and treatment of fecal impaction.

Lower back pain

Severe constipation and fecal impaction may lead to lower back pain.

A 2018 study also suggests that constipation may worsen back and lower limb pain in people who already experience chronic pain.

Treatment and management

If constipation or fecal impaction is responsible for your back pain, the main treatment options will be to address these underlying causes.

You may also soothe back pain by:

placing a warm or cool compress over the painful area for 10 minutes

asking a pharmacist or doctor about which OTC products may help

staying hydrated

performing low impact stretches or physical activity, according to your doctor's advice

See more about home remedies and when to see a doctor for lower back pain.

Urinary retention

Urine retention is when you cannot empty all the urine from your bladder.

Sometimes, constipation causes urine retention by applying pressure and narrowing the urethra. The urethra is the tube that urine passes through to exit the body, so a narrowing can block urine flow.

Treatment and management

For severe urine retention, a doctor may drain the urine from your bladder using a catheter.

Otherwise, your medical team may recommend constipation treatments and bladder training. Bladder training for urinary retention can involve habits such as:

urinating at set times

taking extra time in the bathroom to fully relax the bladder

urinating when you need to, and then going to the bathroom again shortly after

Read more about urinary retention treatment and bladder training.

Pelvic floor dysfunction

Pelvic floor dysfunction refers to difficulty coordinating the muscles that help you urinate and pass stool.

Straining due to constipation may weaken and place stress on the pelvic floor muscles. Weakened pelvic floor muscles can mean it gets harder to control or pass your bowel movements. They may also lead to bowel incontinence.

Treatment and management

Treatment for pelvic floor dysfunction due to constipation can include:

constipation treatment, such as laxatives or increasing your fiber intake

bowel training, to help you improve your muscle responses and control

improving the position you sit on the toilet in

regular physical activity

biofeedback therapy, whereby signals such as lights or sounds help you improve pelvic floor muscle control

Bowel incontinence

Bowel incontinence, sometimes called fecal incontinence, is when you cannot control bowel movements. As a result, you may pass stool without being able to reach a toilet or without knowing.

Constipation can cause bowel incontinence as straining and hard stools may stretch and weaken the rectum’s muscles. With constipation, watery stools can also build up behind hardened stools and may leak out.

Treatment and management

A key treatment for fecal incontinence is to address the underlying cause, such as constipation.

The following treatments and management approaches may also help with incontinence due to constipation:

bowel training or strengthening exercises

pelvic floor training

biofeedback therapy

surgery

self-care, such as: eating enough fiber and staying hydrated taking laxative medications as recommended by a pharmacist or doctor wearing absorbent pads or underwear



Learn more about bowel incontinence, including its treatment and outlook.

Rectal prolapse

Rectal prolapse is when the rectum stretches and drops down through the anus. You may notice a reddish mass coming out of the anus.

Experts do not know what causes rectal prolapse yet. However, chronic constipation and straining when passing bowel movements may increase the risk of rectal prolapse.

Treatment and management

Doctors may start treatment by addressing the underlying cause, such as constipation or straining. Often, adults also undergo surgery to put the rectum back into place.

Still, rectal prolapse can happen again, so managing constipation is key to treatment.

Read more about rectal prolapse symptoms, development, and treatment.

Summary

Constipation can lead to side effects such as:

hemorrhoids

anal fissures

fecal impaction

lower back pain

rectal prolapse

fecal incontinence

Often, treating the underlying constipation can help improve these effects or make them go away. However, specific treatments and self-care approaches may also help soothe symptoms in the meantime.

Talk with a doctor if you have any questions about constipation or your symptoms.