If you sleep on your right side, your back or belly, a shift to the left might help. Research shows that flipping from your right side to your left side decreases heartburn symptoms at night. Raising the head of your bed may also bring relief. Just 6 to 8 inches is usually enough. Place cinder blocks or bricks under the bedposts to do this. Also, don't eat for at least three hours before bedtime. You're more likely to get heartburn if you lie down on a full stomach.