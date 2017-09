High heartburn offenders include pizza, chili, and spaghetti sauce. The best way to measure the acid content of foods is by a number called the pH. A pH less than 7 is acidic—the lower the pH, the higher the acidity. A fresh tomato may have a pH of 4.3. The pH tends to go up as the tomato ripens. For canned tomatoes and tomato paste, the pH may go down to 3.5. On the other hand, vegetables like celery, lettuce, carrots and spinach have a pH above 5.