Diabetes Polls
Share your opinions on health topics
What Lifestyle Changes Help You Manage Your Diabetes?
Did you make lifestyle changes for diabetes?
What Diet Changes Help You Manage Your Diabetes and Heart Health?
What Tools Help You Count Carbs With Diabetes?
While living with diabetes, do you use any tools for carb counting?
Who Helps You the Most in Managing Diabetes?
Support is immensely important during diabetes management. Where do you look to for help?
What Was Your Last A1C Level?
How are your A1C levels doing? Let us know in this poll.
Want more info on Diabetes
Weight Control and Obesity
Avoiding Loose Skin After Weight Loss: What to Know
January 19, 2024
Eye Health
Can Macular Degeneration Be Reversed? What to Know
January 18, 2024
Kidneys and the Urinary System
What Is Trigonitis? A Complete Guide
January 18, 2024
Health Spotlight
6 Surprising Facts About Diabetes
What Diabetes Does to Your Eyes
April 25, 2021
5 Great Snacks for Counting Carbs
Diabetes Video Center
Type 2 Diabetes: My GLP-1 Story
My Diabetes Story: Your Healthy Steps Make a Difference
Managing Your Diabetes: 3 Tips for People of Color
All About Telehealth for Diabetes
What Is The Connection Between Diabetes and Your Heart?
What Is the Connection Between Diabetes and Stroke?
My Type 2 Diabetes Confession
5 Things You Didn't Know About Diabetes and Heart Disease
5 Things You Didn't Know About Diabetes and Stroke
Type 1 vs Type 2 Diabetes
Eat Well, Move More, Stress Less
Treatment Options for Type 2 Diabetes
Injectable Treatments for Type 2 Diabetes
Accepting Diabetes
10 Ways to Maintain Good Health with Diabetes
5 Great Snacks for Counting Carbs
5 Fast Facts on Lean Protein
Chia Seed Fruit Trifle
Mediterranean Tricolore Salad
6 Tips for Diabetics from Diabetics
What Not to Say to Someone With Diabetes
6 Surprising Facts About Diabetes
6 Exercises for Diabetes
Low Fat Greek Chicken Bar
Eggcellent Avocado Toast
Pesto Mushroom Zoodle Bowl
9 Foods to Avoid with Diabetes
Making wise food choices with diabetes can help you keep your blood sugar level within your target range. While moderation is important in many cases, there are some food items you may want to eliminate from your diet altogether.
Alcohol and Diabetes: What to Know
For people with diabetes, drinking too much alcohol might lead to severe complications. Learn more about the effects of alcohol on diabetes here.
What to Expect With Eye Injections for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye injections have improved the prognosis for wet age-related macular degeneration.
