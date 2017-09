Dads, listen up: Your baby might be able to predict your risk for diabetes later in life. Researchers think there’s a genetic link between low birth weight in newborns and the development of diabetes in their fathers. One study theorized that the genes in the father that predispose him to diabetes also cause low birth weight in his child, as those same genes are passed to his baby. Fathers of babies who fall into the lowest 20% of birth weights had a 180% increased risk of diabetes, even if they weren’t diabetic when the child was born. Babies with low birth weight also have a higher risk of developing the disease themselves if their fathers—not mothers—have diabetes. So if your baby was especially small (less than 5.5 pounds), consider getting tested for diabetes, particularly if you exhibit other risk factors.