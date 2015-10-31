While depression is a treatable condition, it can take time to find the right approach for you and see improvements. How to treat depression can include psychotherapy, medication, and self-care. Rather than temporarily feeling down or “blue,” depression is a clinical condition that may need medical care to improve.

Experts often recommend using a combination of treatments and self-care to treat depression.

This article discusses how to manage depression, including medical treatments, self-care, and tips for when symptoms affect you.

1. Find a doctor you can work with

If you are able to, working with a doctor provides access to effective medical treatments, such as Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source medication and brain stimulation.

Also, some medications and health conditions can cause symptoms that seem like Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source depression. A doctor can help confirm the right diagnosis.

However, finding the right medical treatment and a doctor who makes you feel supported can require trial and error. If you’ve tried talking with a doctor or using medical treatments and they haven’t helped, consider trying again with a new approach or healthcare professional.

2. Consider medication

Antidepressant medications may:

improve Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source depression symptoms

depression symptoms help prevent depression from returning

improve quality of life

Sometimes it can be hard to keep up with treatment and self-care while dealing with depression symptoms. For example, apathy and fatigue may make regular physical activity or attending appointments difficult. Antidepressants may also provide the necessary support to help you try other important care.

However, everyone can react to each antidepressant medication differently. A doctor can advise on the best option for you.

3. Try psychotherapy

Psychotherapy or talk therapy involves working with a therapist to identify and improve mental health problems.

There are many different types of psychotherapy, and the most effective one can vary according to personal differences. Examples include Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source :

cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which works on improving negative thoughts or beliefs

which works on improving negative thoughts or beliefs interpersonal therapy, which helps you work on your personal relationships

which helps you work on your personal relationships psychodynamic therapy, which identifies behavior patterns and how to improve them

which identifies behavior patterns and how to improve them trauma therapies, such as eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy

A doctor can advise on the best type of therapy for you.

Psychotherapy may also support the effectiveness of other treatments, such as medication Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source .

4. Support sleep health

Researchers from a 2019 review Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source suggest dealing with sleep problems may help improve depression and prevent it from coming back.

Ways to improve Trusted Source Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Governmental authority Go to source your sleep quality and duration include:

having a consistent sleep and wake time, even when you don’t have to be up at a certain time

ensuring your room is dark and relaxing

avoiding using digital screens before sleep, such as from computers or phones

avoiding caffeine, alcohol, and large meals before sleep

getting regular physical activity

5. Include fulfilling activities in your day

A 2016 study suggests that strategies that include the following qualities can be effective for depression:

pleasure

engagement

meaning

positive relationships

accomplishment

Try to include fulfilling activities in your daily life. Examples include:

gratitude journaling

partaking in volunteer or charity work

caring for others

spending time with friends or family

using local social or support groups

learning a new hobby or skill, such as an instrument or craft

6. Tailor your self-care

It can be hard to practice self-care while dealing with depression symptoms. Feelings of obligation or disappointment with not keeping up with certain activities may also create a vicious cycle and worsen symptoms.

Try to be motivated by self-compassion rather than negative feelings — especially if you miss an opportunity for self-care.

It can also help to tailor your self-care to your current needs and capacity.

One way of doing this is by focusing on one change at a time before gradually moving on. For example, if you’d like to be more physically active, practice stretching daily before taking more on.

7. Try meditation

Research Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source suggests that meditation may help you regulate emotions and move on from negative thoughts.

A 2021 trial reported that meditating using an app improved depression and anxiety symptoms in people with sleep problems. A 2019 study also suggests that mindfulness-based meditation used on its own or with other treatments may improve depression symptoms for at least 6 months.

You can practice meditation with in-person classes, online videos, and apps.

8. Eat a balanced diet

A 2017 trial investigated the effects of following a balanced diet on depression. In the study, improvements in depression symptoms when combining medical treatments with a balanced diet were greater than improvements when just using medical treatments.

Generally, experts Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source consider a Mediterranean diet to be balanced.

However, nutritional needs can vary per person, so talk with a doctor or dietitian for advice if you can.

Methods that may help you eat a balanced diet while dealing with depression symptoms include:

preparing food when you have more motivation or energy and freezing or storing it for when your symptoms worsen

keeping low-preparation snacks at home, such as nuts and seeds, yogurt, and pre-cut fruit or vegetable sticks

researching low-preparation or “one-pot” meals that involve minimal clean-up, such as a stir fry or stew with vegetables

setting a reminder for regular meal times

including less nutritious foods in moderation if they are your favorites, instead of trying to completely avoid them

when ordering takeout, choosing meals that include lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables

choosing longer-lasting options, if you find using up fresh food difficult, such as: frozen fruits and vegetables canned meat, fruits, and vegetables that are labeled “low in sodium” or “no added salt”



9. Get regular physical activity

Regular physical activity may improve symptoms of depression. Researchers are still trying to find out why, but one 2019 study suggests physical activity may support brain function in areas linked to depression.

Physical activities may also help you manage depression by:

providing positive social interaction

offering feelings of accomplishment, pleasure, and engagement

improving Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source sleep quality and duration

Prioritizing physical activities that you find enjoyable, rather than focusing on only physical health benefits, may help motivate you to stay active.

10. Seek further support

You can find more support for dealing with depression below:

Your doctor or local health center may also be able to offer advice and support, such as local low cost care and support groups.

If you cannot access a doctor, you may be able to get help from a nurse, social worker, or religious counselor.

Summary

Recovering from depression may take time and trial and error, as the best approach can vary per person.

Ways to manage and treat depression include:

medical treatments, such as medication and psychotherapy

meditation

eating a balanced diet

regular physical activity

fulfilling activities

improving your sleep health

It may help to try a combination of approaches and tailor them to your needs and capacity. A doctor can provide personalized advice on the most effective options for you.