Some people may find talking with a doctor about depression overwhelming. Certain approaches may help you get more effective treatment, such as writing down your questions, bringing a trusted friend, and staying informed about treatment options. Good communication between you and your medical team can help improve your outlook and care.

Preparing before your appointment can help you get the most out of your time with a doctor and receive the best treatment for you. Certain approaches may also help some people feel more confident discussing their condition and needs.

Read on to learn how to talk with a doctor about depression, treatment options, and next steps.

Talk with a primary care professional

1799556125 Maskot/Getty Images

If you don’t know where to start or don’t have access to a mental health specialist, a primary care professional can help in many ways.

For example, a primary care professional such as a doctor or primary care nurse practitioner may be able to:

start creating a treatment plan tailored to you

provide treatment, such as by prescribing medication

highlight what specialists or treatment approaches may help if you need further support

refer you to local healthcare centers or other professionals

provide advice on further help, such as local support groups or low cost care resources

See more advice on how to deal with difficulty talking about depression.

Write down key information

It can be hard to remember and mention everything you want to talk about in your initial appointment.

Preparing ahead of your appointment may help. Preparation can include writing down:

your questions or specific concerns

any health conditions you have

any medications or supplements you take

information about any treatments you’ve tried previously

your family’s medical history

how your depression is affecting you and your life

your needs and goals for treatment

Try to communicate honestly and openly

Many personal factors can affect depression treatment and outlook. Examples include:

your life stressors or problems

trauma you may have experienced

your specific symptoms

Your medical team will tailor their treatment recommendations to your exact condition. Being honest and open with your doctors can help you get the safest and most effective treatment for you.

Also, try to express your questions plainly. Communicating clearly about your concerns, instead of relying on your doctors to interpret them, helps them effectively fulfill your needs.

Consider bringing someone you trust

Healthcare professionals often allow you to bring a trusted family member, friend, or medical chaperone to appointments. This may help some people feel supported or give them more confidence to talk about their condition openly and clearly.

However, whether this is helpful can depend heavily on your personal preferences and circumstances.

Remember that physicians are there to help you

Medical professionals are there to help you. If you have questions or concerns at any point during diagnosis and treatment, make sure to let them know.

Also, if you feel uncomfortable talking about depression, consider letting your medical team know. They may be able to adjust their approach to help you feel more at ease. Adjustments can include:

asking targeted questions or reviewing written notes if you don’t want to speak much

offering telehealth appointments if you feel more comfortable at home

providing a medical chaperone

repeating information or explaining it in a different way

responding to your specific concerns

Personal and medical information shared during appointments is private. Your medical team cannot share this information without your permission unless withholding it may cause harm to you or others.

Medications for depression

Multiple types of antidepressant medications can help improve depression.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

SSRIs are the most commonly prescribed Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source depression medication. They tend to have fewer side effects than many other antidepressants.

Examples include:

fluoxetine (Prozac, Rapiflux, Sarafem)

sertraline (Zoloft)

paroxetine (Brisdelle, Paxil, Pexeva)

fluvoxamine (Luvox)

citalopram (Celexa)

escitalopram (Lexapro)

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)

Researchers developed SNRIs with the aim of providing a more effective alternative to SSRIs.

However, more research is needed to confirm whether SNRIs have consistent, clear benefits over SSRIs, as responses vary. The best option for you may differ from the best option for someone else.

SNRIs include:

venlafaxine (Effexor)

desvenlafaxine (Pristiq)

duloxetine (Cymbalta)

levomilnacipran (Fetzima)

Other medications

Other medications that can help with depression include:

tricyclic antidepressants

monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)

serotonin antagonists and reuptake inhibitors (SARIs)

Doctors may prescribe these medications if SSRIs or SSRIs haven’t helped enough, as they can have more side effects Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source or restrictions Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source .

Learn more about depression medications, including their types, effectiveness, and safety.

Therapy for depression

Psychotherapy is one of the main treatments for depression. Your medical team may recommend therapy on its own or alongside other approaches, such as medication.

Types of therapy include:

cognitive behavioral therapy , to help positively change your thought processes

, to help positively change your thought processes interpersonal therapy, to work on your relationships with others

to work on your relationships with others mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, which uses reflective techniques to improve your mood

which uses reflective techniques to improve your mood psychodynamic therapy, whereby your therapist addresses unconscious thoughts and behaviors

whereby your therapist addresses unconscious thoughts and behaviors eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, which uses specific eye movements to help address traumatic memories

Read more about the types of psychotherapy and finding a therapist for depression.

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)

TRD is when major depressive disorder does not improve significantly with medication.

Doctors may diagnose TRD if you have tried two different types of antidepressants, and they haven’t helped enough.

However, despite its name, TRD is still treatable Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source . Treatment approaches that may help TRD include:

trying different antidepressants

adjusting your dosage or combining antidepressants

psychotherapy

brain stimulation therapies, such as: transcranial magnetic stimulation, which uses noninvasive magnets to stimulate brain function vagus nerve stimulation, a surgery to implant a small electric device in the brain electroconvulsive therapy, which uses electrical waves to stimulate the brain



Learn more about treatment options for TRD.

Next steps

In your first appointments, a healthcare professional may create a treatment plan, refer you to a mental health specialist if needed, or do both.

Finding the best treatment for you may take trial and error. You may need to try a range of different options before you notice improvements. As a result, it is typical for depression recovery to take time and some effort.

Your medical team may also recommend self-care approaches that are effective Trusted Source National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Governmental authority Go to source for depression, such as:

getting regular physical activity

getting enough quality sleep

eating a balanced diet, as recommended by your medical team

managing stress, such as with mindfulness or relaxation techniques

limiting alcohol

making time for enjoyable activities if and when possible

Read more about exercise for depression and how to overcome depression.

Your connection with a therapist can also be highly personal. If you feel like your current medical team isn’t supporting you or your needs, consider talking with a new healthcare professional or expressing your concerns if you feel comfortable.

Learn more about how long recovery can take.

Summary

Steps that can help you talk with your doctor about depression include:

writing down key questions and information ahead of time

communicating openly and honestly

bringing a trusted friend with you to appointments

remembering that medical professionals are there to help you

After talking with a medical professional about depression, they may recommend treatments such as antidepressants and psychotherapy.

Talk with a healthcare professional if you have any questions or concerns about depression treatment or are not sure how to start treatment.