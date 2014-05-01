Talking with Your Doctor About Depression and Its Treatment
Preparing before your appointment can help you get the most out of your time with a doctor and receive the best treatment for you. Certain approaches may also help some people feel more confident discussing their condition and needs.
Read on to learn how to talk with a doctor about depression, treatment options, and next steps.
Talk with a primary care professional
If you don’t know where to start or don’t have access to a mental health specialist, a primary care professional can help in many ways.
For example, a primary care professional such as a doctor or primary care nurse practitioner may be able to:
- start creating a treatment plan tailored to you
- provide treatment, such as by prescribing medication
- highlight what specialists or treatment approaches may help if you need further support
- refer you to local healthcare centers or other professionals
- provide advice on further help, such as local support groups or low cost care resources
See more advice on how to deal with difficulty talking about depression.
Write down key information
It can be hard to remember and mention everything you want to talk about in your initial appointment.
Preparing ahead of your appointment may help. Preparation can include writing down:
- your questions or specific concerns
- any health conditions you have
- any medications or supplements you take
- information about any treatments you’ve tried previously
- your family’s medical history
- how your depression is affecting you and your life
- your needs and goals for treatment
Try to communicate honestly and openly
Many personal factors can affect depression treatment and outlook. Examples include:
- your life stressors or problems
- trauma you may have experienced
- your specific symptoms
Your medical team will tailor their treatment recommendations to your exact condition. Being honest and open with your doctors can help you get the safest and most effective treatment for you.
Also, try to express your questions plainly. Communicating clearly about your concerns, instead of relying on your doctors to interpret them, helps them effectively fulfill your needs.
Consider bringing someone you trust
Healthcare professionals often allow you to bring a trusted family member, friend, or medical chaperone to appointments. This may help some people feel supported or give them more confidence to talk about their condition openly and clearly.
However, whether this is helpful can depend heavily on your personal preferences and circumstances.
Remember that physicians are there to help you
Medical professionals are there to help you. If you have questions or concerns at any point during diagnosis and treatment, make sure to let them know.
Also, if you feel uncomfortable talking about depression, consider letting your medical team know. They may be able to adjust their approach to help you feel more at ease. Adjustments can include:
- asking targeted questions or reviewing written notes if you don’t want to speak much
- offering telehealth appointments if you feel more comfortable at home
- providing a medical chaperone
- repeating information or explaining it in a different way
- responding to your specific concerns
Personal and medical information shared during appointments is private. Your medical team cannot share this information without your permission unless withholding it may cause harm to you or others.
Medications for depression
Multiple types of antidepressant medications can help improve depression.
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
SSRIs are the
Examples include:
- fluoxetine (Prozac, Rapiflux, Sarafem)
- sertraline (Zoloft)
- paroxetine (Brisdelle, Paxil, Pexeva)
- fluvoxamine (Luvox)
- citalopram (Celexa)
- escitalopram (Lexapro)
Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)
Researchers developed SNRIs with the aim of providing a more effective alternative to SSRIs.
However, more research is needed to confirm whether SNRIs have consistent, clear benefits over SSRIs, as responses vary. The best option for you may differ from the best option for someone else.
SNRIs include:
Other medications
Other medications that can help with depression include:
- tricyclic antidepressants
- monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)
- serotonin antagonists and reuptake inhibitors (SARIs)
Doctors may prescribe these medications if SSRIs or SSRIs haven’t helped enough, as they can have
Learn more about depression medications, including their types, effectiveness, and safety.
Therapy for depression
Psychotherapy is one of the main treatments for depression. Your medical team may recommend therapy on its own or alongside other approaches, such as medication.
Types of therapy include:
- cognitive behavioral therapy, to help positively change your thought processes
- interpersonal therapy, to work on your relationships with others
- mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, which uses reflective techniques to improve your mood
- psychodynamic therapy, whereby your therapist addresses unconscious thoughts and behaviors
- eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, which uses specific eye movements to help address traumatic memories
Read more about the types of psychotherapy and finding a therapist for depression.
Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)
TRD is when major depressive disorder does not improve significantly with medication.
Doctors may diagnose TRD if you have tried two different types of antidepressants, and they haven’t helped enough.
However, despite its name, TRD
- trying different antidepressants
- adjusting your dosage or combining antidepressants
- psychotherapy
- brain stimulation therapies, such as:
- transcranial magnetic stimulation, which uses noninvasive magnets to stimulate brain function
- vagus nerve stimulation, a surgery to implant a small electric device in the brain
- electroconvulsive therapy, which uses electrical waves to stimulate the brain
Learn more about treatment options for TRD.
Next steps
In your first appointments, a healthcare professional may create a treatment plan, refer you to a mental health specialist if needed, or do both.
Finding the best treatment for you may take trial and error. You may need to try a range of different options before you notice improvements. As a result, it is typical for depression recovery to take time and some effort.
Your medical team may also recommend self-care approaches that are
- getting regular physical activity
- getting enough quality sleep
- eating a balanced diet, as recommended by your medical team
- managing stress, such as with mindfulness or relaxation techniques
- limiting alcohol
- making time for enjoyable activities if and when possible
Read more about exercise for depression and how to overcome depression.
Your connection with a therapist can also be highly personal. If you feel like your current medical team isn’t supporting you or your needs, consider talking with a new healthcare professional or expressing your concerns if you feel comfortable.
Learn more about how long recovery can take.
Summary
Steps that can help you talk with your doctor about depression include:
- writing down key questions and information ahead of time
- communicating openly and honestly
- bringing a trusted friend with you to appointments
- remembering that medical professionals are there to help you
After talking with a medical professional about depression, they may recommend treatments such as antidepressants and psychotherapy.
Talk with a healthcare professional if you have any questions or concerns about depression treatment or are not sure how to start treatment.