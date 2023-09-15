If you’re a Person of Color living with depression, know you’re not alone. There are resources available to help. Learn how you can find support.

Managing Depression: 3 Tips for People of Color 1. Find doctors you trust Everyone deserves high quality healthcare to manage their depression. Your primary care doctor may be able to treat your condition, but you may need to see a psychiatrist, a doctor specializing in depression. If you don’t feel heard or respected by your doctor, don’t settle. Consider finding another physician who makes you feel comfortable and helps you manage your condition the way you feel is best. Tips for finding the right doctor: You may find physicians fluent in your preferred language using the search filters on Healthgrades. Your insurance company may be able to help you find doctors who have training in cultural competency. The websites Blackdoctor.org, Healthinherhue.com, and Huedco.com can connect you with doctors you feel more comfortable with. 2. Find support Depression can make you feel alone, but turning to friends, family, and mental health professionals for support might help bolster your mental well-being. Depression support groups, either in person or online, can connect you with people who might understand what you’re feeling and who may be able to share tips, coping skills, and an empathetic ear. A therapist or counselor can also help you work through your feelings and offer professional guidance. To find a therapist, check out: - LatinXTherapy.com- TherapyforBlackGirls.com- MelaninandMentalHealth.com- TherapyforBlackMen.org- InclusiveTherapists.com- BlackMentalHealth.com- AsianMHC.org 3. Allow loved ones to help Delegating certain tasks to others can be a good way to let people help you while you focus on your mental health. Accepting help from others when you feel overwhelmed is important in managing depression. And when your depression is better managed, you’ll be more able to help others when they are in need. Turn to Healthgrades to connect with the right mental health professional to treat depression. And share this video to help spread the word!