Winter and Depression: The Link Explained
Dark and cold winters may make many people want to stay in, avoid bad weather, and rest. However, sometimes winter triggers more severe symptoms of depression that require care.
Treatment and self-care can help ease symptoms or even prevent SAD episodes, making the season more manageable.
Read on to learn about winter-pattern SAD, including its symptoms, causes, and treatment.
- persistent sadness, anxiousness, or down mood for at least 2 weeks
- hopelessness or negativity
- restlessness
- irritability or frustration
- feeling guilty, helpless, or worthless
- losing interest or pleasure in your usual hobbies and activities
- low energy
- difficulty making decisions, concentrating, or remembering
- changes in your sleep pattern, appetite, or weight
- aches and pains without a clear physical cause
- lower sex drive
- thoughts about death or suicide
Other winter-pattern SAD symptoms can include:
- oversleeping
- overeating or having cravings, especially craving carbohydrates
- social withdrawal
If someone you know is at immediate risk of harming themselves or others, or at risk of suicide:
- Even if it’s tough, ask, “Are you considering suicide?”
- Listen without judgment.
- Call 911 or your local emergency number.
- Stay with them until emergency services arrive.
- Try to remove any weapons, medications, or other potentially harmful items.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
- Call 988
- Chat with the lifeline
This service is available 24/7.
Researchers are still investigating what causes SAD. Experts believe low levels of sunlight may contribute to winter-pattern SAD in the following ways:
- Low serotonin: Sunlight can help the body maintain typical serotonin levels, a chemical that helps regulate mood.
- Low vitamin D: Exposure to sunlight also helps the body produce vitamin D, which boosts serotonin activity.
- High melatonin: Melatonin is a hormone that helps coordinate the sleep-wake cycle. Changes in melatonin levels due to a lack of sunlight may disrupt this cycle and cause low energy, behavior changes, and a low mood.
Other possible causes that require more research include:
- genetics and heredity, as some cases seem to run in families
- negative feelings linked to winter, such as stress or feelings of limitation
exposure Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to sourceto artificial light at night, possibly disrupting your sleep-wake cues
Factors that may raise the risk of developing SAD include:
- being assigned female at birth
- living farther north, such as in New England or Alaska
- having depression or bipolar disorder
- having biological family members with SAD or other mental health conditions, such as depression or schizophrenia
According to the
To diagnose SAS, doctors will ask about your symptoms and medical history. They may also ask about your daily life and family medical history and conduct a physical exam.
Your condition has to meet the following
- having SAD symptoms
- having more frequent depressive periods during winter than at other times of year
- having depressive episodes or periods of SAD symptoms during specific seasons, such as winter, for at least 2 consecutive years
Though you have to experience SAD symptoms for at least 2 consecutive years for a diagnosis, not everyone with SAD has symptoms every year.
Many treatment approaches can help improve SAD. You may find that a combination of treatments leads to the best outcome.
Light therapy
Light therapy involves sitting daily in front of a special light box from fall to spring. Doctors may recommend using the light box for
Not all light sources are safe and effective for light therapy. Also, light therapy may not be safe for people with certain eye conditions or who are taking medications that increase light sensitivity.
Talk with a doctor before starting light therapy for product recommendations.
Psychotherapy
Psychotherapy or talk therapy can help people with SAD manage or reduce behaviors and thought patterns that contribute to depression.
For example, cognitive behavioral therapy for SAD (CBT-SAD) aims to help people reduce negative thoughts related to seasons and identify positive experiences.
Antidepressants
Medications to treat depression may help SAD by regulating brain chemicals linked to mood.
There are many types of antidepressants, all with various effects, benefits, and risks. Your doctor can help find the best option for you.
Read more about antidepressants and how they work.
Also, research says the antidepressant bupropion (Aplenzin, Wellbutrin, Zyban) may help prevent winter-pattern SAD when begun in the fall. However, it can lead to side effects such as nausea, headaches, and insomnia.
Vitamin D supplements
Because vitamin D deficiency can contribute to SAD, doctors may recommend vitamin D supplementation. However, more research is needed to confirm how effective vitamin D supplements are.
Also, the
Talk with your doctor before taking any supplements, even if they are available over the counter (OTC).
See more about vitamin D sources, benefits, and doses.
Self-care
Self-care approaches and remedies that may help you manage winter-pattern SAD include:
- spending as much time outside in daylight as possible
- getting regular physical activity
- supporting good sleep habits, such as reducing exposure to light from screens before sleep
- eating a balanced diet as recommended by a doctor or registered dietitian
- trying meditation or mindfulness
- trying to keep up with your favorite activities, such as spending time with friends
Learn more about SAD, including its treatment and prevention.
Winter can cause or worsen depression due to winter-pattern seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Researchers suggest this may happen due to a lack of sunlight affecting serotonin and melatonin levels.
With winter-pattern SAD, you may experience symptoms from fall to spring, such as a low mood, fatigue, and aches and pains.
Treatment with light therapy, psychotherapy, and vitamin D supplements may help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life during the winter.
Talk with a doctor for any persistent symptoms of depression or questions about SAD.