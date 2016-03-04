Winter and Depression: The Link Explained

Winter may cause or worsen depression due to winter-pattern seasonal affective disorder (SAD). The condition occurs due to a lack of sunlight, which affects brain chemicals linked to mood. SAD can develop in the winter or summer months. SAD that develops around winter is called winter-pattern SAD. You may also have heard it called the “winter blues” or winter depression.

Dark and cold winters may make many people want to stay in, avoid bad weather, and rest. However, sometimes winter triggers more severe symptoms of depression that require care.

Treatment and self-care can help ease symptoms or even prevent SAD episodes, making the season more manageable.

Read on to learn about winter-pattern SAD, including its symptoms, causes, and treatment.

SAD symptoms

The primary sign of winter-pattern SAD Trusted Source National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Governmental authority Go to source are symptoms of depression from fall to spring, such as:

persistent sadness, anxiousness, or down mood for at least 2 weeks

hopelessness or negativity

restlessness

irritability or frustration

feeling guilty, helpless, or worthless

losing interest or pleasure in your usual hobbies and activities

low energy

difficulty making decisions, concentrating, or remembering

changes in your sleep pattern, appetite, or weight

aches and pains without a clear physical cause

lower sex drive

thoughts about death or suicide

Other winter-pattern SAD symptoms can include:

oversleeping

overeating or having cravings, especially craving carbohydrates

social withdrawal

If someone you know is at immediate risk of harming themselves or others, or at risk of suicide: Even if it’s tough, ask, “Are you considering suicide?”

Listen without judgment.

Call 911 or your local emergency number.

Stay with them until emergency services arrive.

Try to remove any weapons, medications, or other potentially harmful items. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 988

Chat with the lifeline This service is available 24/7.

SAD causes

Researchers are still investigating what causes SAD. Experts believe low levels of sunlight may contribute to winter-pattern SAD in the following ways:

Low serotonin: Sunlight can help the body maintain typical serotonin levels, a chemical that helps regulate mood.

Sunlight can help the body maintain typical serotonin levels, a chemical that helps regulate mood. Low vitamin D: Exposure to sunlight also helps the body produce vitamin D, which boosts serotonin activity.

Exposure to sunlight also helps the body produce vitamin D, which boosts serotonin activity. High melatonin: Melatonin is a hormone that helps coordinate the sleep-wake cycle. Changes in melatonin levels due to a lack of sunlight may disrupt this cycle and cause low energy, behavior changes, and a low mood.

Other possible causes that require more research include:

genetics and heredity, as some cases seem to run in families

negative feelings linked to winter, such as stress or feelings of limitation

exposure Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source to artificial light at night, possibly disrupting your sleep-wake cues

SAD risk factors

Factors that may raise the risk of developing SAD include:

being assigned female at birth

living farther north, such as in New England or Alaska

having depression or bipolar disorder

having biological family members with SAD or other mental health conditions, such as depression or schizophrenia

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Trusted Source National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Governmental authority Go to source , SAD often begins during young adulthood.

SAD diagnosis

To diagnose SAS, doctors will ask about your symptoms and medical history. They may also ask about your daily life and family medical history and conduct a physical exam.

Your condition has to meet the following criteria Trusted Source National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Governmental authority Go to source for doctors to diagnose winter-pattern SAD:

having SAD symptoms

having more frequent depressive periods during winter than at other times of year

having depressive episodes or periods of SAD symptoms during specific seasons, such as winter, for at least 2 consecutive years

Though you have to experience SAD symptoms for at least 2 consecutive years for a diagnosis, not everyone with SAD has symptoms every year.

SAD treatment

Many treatment approaches can help improve SAD. You may find that a combination of treatments leads to the best outcome.

Light therapy

Light therapy involves sitting daily in front of a special light box from fall to spring. Doctors may recommend using the light box for 30–45 minutes Trusted Source National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Governmental authority Go to source , often in the morning.

Not all light sources are safe and effective for light therapy. Also, light therapy may not be safe for people with certain eye conditions or who are taking medications that increase light sensitivity.

Talk with a doctor before starting light therapy for product recommendations.

Psychotherapy

Psychotherapy or talk therapy can help people with SAD manage or reduce behaviors and thought patterns that contribute to depression.

For example, cognitive behavioral therapy for SAD (CBT-SAD) aims to help people reduce negative thoughts related to seasons and identify positive experiences.

Antidepressants

Medications to treat depression may help SAD by regulating brain chemicals linked to mood.

There are many types of antidepressants, all with various effects, benefits, and risks. Your doctor can help find the best option for you.

Read more about antidepressants and how they work.

Also, research says the antidepressant bupropion (Aplenzin, Wellbutrin, Zyban) may help prevent winter-pattern SAD when begun in the fall. However, it can lead to side effects such as nausea, headaches, and insomnia.

Vitamin D supplements

Because vitamin D deficiency can contribute to SAD, doctors may recommend vitamin D supplementation. However, more research is needed to confirm how effective vitamin D supplements are.

Also, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Trusted Source Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Governmental authority Go to source does not regulate all supplements to the same standard. Due to this, some products may be sold without FDA approval for safety, effectiveness, and quality.

Talk with your doctor before taking any supplements, even if they are available over the counter (OTC).

See more about vitamin D sources, benefits, and doses.

Self-care

Self-care approaches and remedies that may help you manage winter-pattern SAD include:

spending as much time outside in daylight as possible

getting regular physical activity

supporting good sleep habits, such as reducing exposure to light from screens before sleep

eating a balanced diet as recommended by a doctor or registered dietitian

trying meditation or mindfulness

trying to keep up with your favorite activities, such as spending time with friends

Learn more about SAD, including its treatment and prevention.

Summary

Winter can cause or worsen depression due to winter-pattern seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Researchers suggest this may happen due to a lack of sunlight affecting serotonin and melatonin levels.

With winter-pattern SAD, you may experience symptoms from fall to spring, such as a low mood, fatigue, and aches and pains.

Treatment with light therapy, psychotherapy, and vitamin D supplements may help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life during the winter.

Talk with a doctor for any persistent symptoms of depression or questions about SAD.