Dangers of Depression: What to Know About Complications
One reason for this is behavioral symptoms of depression can sometimes have physical effects. For example, low physical activity levels can affect heart health. Some biological processes, such as inflammation and genetic variations, may also play a role.
Talk with a doctor if you experience other symptoms alongside depression.
Read on to learn more about the complications of depression, treatment, and support.
Depression can cause a wide range of symptoms, including:
- low mood
- apathy, a feeling of not caring
- feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, or low self-esteem
- frustration
- social withdrawal
- loss of interest in activities
- fatigue
- difficulty remembering, concentrating, or making decisions
- sleep problems
- cramps or aches and pains
- headaches
However, depression symptoms may make it hard to access or keep up with treatment. This can create a vicious cycle, whereby you don’t receive the support you need, so symptoms continue.
For example, fatigue or apathy can make it hard to attend regular therapy appointments or try treatment.
Read more about depression treatment options and how to overcome depression.
While substance and alcohol misuse can
Substance misuse may
- worsening depression
- new or worsening mental health conditions, such as anxiety or schizophrenia
- addiction
- cardiovascular disease (CVD), such as stroke
- cancer
- infections, such as HIV and hepatitis B or C
- lung disease
Learn more about treating substance use disorder.
Depression can increase the chance of weight gain and overweight.
A
Self-care and medical treatments for depression may help reduce these risks.
Read more about preventing and treating obesity.
A 2023 study suggests depression could act as a possible cause of diabetes.
One partial explanation for this is that depression can
The following steps may help you improve depression and reduce the risk of diabetes:
- eating a balanced diet as recommended by a doctor or registered dietitian
- getting regular physical activity
- avoiding smoking if you smoke
- limiting alcohol if you consume it
Learn more about the links between depression and overweight.
Research suggests that depression may:
- increase the risk of CVD
- make CVD
more likely Trusted Source AHA/ASA Journals Peer reviewed journal Go to sourceto develop at a younger age
- worsen CVD if you already have it
- increase the risk of complications from CVD
More studies are needed to understand the link between depression and CVD.
Evidence suggests that treating depression can reduce the risk of CVD. For example, a
Read more about CVD causes, risk factors, and prevention.
Depression may lead to cognitive impairments — especially in people who experience depression late in life.
Cognitive impairments can vary but generally affect:
- memory
- thinking and analysis skills
- concentration
- learning
- decision making
For example, depression may increase the risk of dementia, a cognitive condition that affects these skills.
As with many other complications, your outlook may improve with depression treatment.
For example, the antidepressant vortioxetine (Trintellix) may help
Read more about antidepressants, including safety, effectiveness, and alternative options.
A
Cancer types that were more likely to appear in people with depression included:
- breast
- gastrointestinal
- urinary
- lung
More research is needed to understand how depression may raise cancer risks, but it could be due to:
- depression causing chronic stress responses, increasing inflammation
- depression leading to risk factors that affect health, such as smoking or high alcohol intake
- depression symptoms making it hard to keep up with cancer treatment, leading to worse cancer symptoms and decreased survival
Researchers from the study noted that cancer symptoms and outcomes could improve with depression treatment.
Depression can lead to physical symptoms,
- chronic pain
- joint pain
- limb pain
- back pain
- gastrointestinal pain
Some people with depression may also experience a lower pain tolerance.
If you can, talk with a doctor about experiencing persistent or frequent pain alongside other depression symptoms. They can identify or rule out other conditions that may be responsible.
Self-harm is when someone deliberately hurts themselves — often as a coping mechanism for depression and other mental health conditions.
The treatment for self-harm typically involves addressing the underlying cause. For depression, this can involve:
- medication
- psychotherapy
- self-care and social support
- electrostimulation
Learn about how long depression can last and what you can do to improve it.
If someone you know is at immediate risk of harming themselves or others, or at risk of suicide, consider the following supportive information.
- Even if it’s tough, ask, “Are you considering suicide or self-harm?”
- Listen without judgment.
- Call 911 or your local emergency number.
- Stay with them until emergency services arrive.
- Try to remove any weapons, medications, or other potentially harmful items if safe to do so.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
- Call 988
- Chat with the lifeline
This service is available 24/7.
Suicidal thoughts involve thinking about taking your own life.
Depression and other mental health conditions are some of the
- family history of suicide
- substance misuse
- drinking alcohol
- access to firearms
- having a chronic or serious medical condition
- having experienced trauma or abuse
- chronic stress
- grief or recent loss
You can find support for suicidal thoughts from a doctor or psychotherapist as well as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
You can ask a doctor or another healthcare professional for personalized treatment advice. They may also be able to recommend local services, such as free or low cost care and social support groups.
Other supportive resources include:
- The Anxiety and Depression Association of America resource list for low cost treatment
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration guide to finding low cost care for mental health, substance misuse, and alcohol use conditions
- The Mental Health America support group directory
- The National Institutes of Health (NIH)
list of resources Trusted Source National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Governmental authority Go to sourcefor depression
Depression can lead to many health complications, including obesity, diabetes, cancer, and self-harm.
This may be due to the physical effects of depression on the body, such as inflammation, or behavioral depression symptoms. For example, depression can increase the likelihood of substance misuse, which in turn raises infection or cancer risks.
Talk with a doctor or another healthcare professional if you have any questions about the risks of depression or its treatment.