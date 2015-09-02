What Are the Treatments for Crohn’s Disease?
There is no standard treatment for people with Crohn’s disease. Individualized treatment plans are based on the location and severity of your disease, complications, and your previous response to medical treatments.
This article discusses Crohn’s disease treatment options.
Medications play an important role in Crohn’s disease treatment. The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation notes that medications can be used to induce and maintain remission, defined as few to no symptoms, and allow your intestines to heal.
The following are the main categories of Crohn’s disease medications.
Aminosalicylates
Aminosalicylates are medications that help manage inflammation, which may help people with Crohn’s disease begin and maintain remission. They are used off label to treat the condition, meaning they haven’t been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to specifically treat Crohn’s disease.
Corticosteroids
Corticosteroids are powerful, fast-acting anti-inflammatory medications
Immunomodulators
Also called immunosuppressants, these medications weaken or change the body’s immune system response, which in turn reduces inflammation. They
Biologics
Biologics are a newer class of genetically engineered medications made from the products of living organisms. They interfere with the body’s inflammatory response by targeting specific proteins that play a role in increasing or decreasing inflammation.
Other medications
Additional medications that may be used to manage Crohn’s disease include:
- antibiotics to prevent or manage bacterial infections
- antidiarrheals to reduce or stop diarrhea
- acetaminophen (Tylenol) to reduce pain
Your doctor may recommend dietary changes to manage Crohn’s disease. Some of these adjustments may be long term, while others may only be short term.
Long-term dietary changes
Some Crohn’s disease symptoms may worsen after consuming certain foods or drinks. To reduce your symptoms, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases notes that your doctor may recommend limiting:
- high fiber foods like nuts
- carbonated drinks
- foods or drinks containing lactose
- foods containing high amounts of fat or salt
Talk with your doctor before making any changes to your diet.
In addition, Crohn’s disease can interfere with the digestive tract’s ability to absorb nutrients, leading to nutritional deficiencies. Some treatments for the condition, such as surgery to remove part of the intestine, may also result in vitamin deficiencies.
Your doctor may recommend certain supplements to help make up for these deficiencies, such as vitamins B12 or folate. Ask your doctor if you should take vitamin or mineral supplements.
Short-term dietary changes
Not all dietary changes will be long term. In some cases, your doctor may recommend bowel rest for a few days or weeks. This may involve:
- drinking only certain nutrient-rich liquids recommended by your doctor
- receiving nutrient-rich liquids through a feeding tube
- receiving nutrition through an intravenous line, which is a tube inserted into a vein
Receiving nutrition in these ways can allow your intestines to rest and heal.
In addition to medications and dietary adjustments, your doctor may recommend lifestyle changes to help manage Crohn’s disease. These changes may include:
- quitting smoking if you smoke
- avoiding nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which
may worsen Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to sourceyour symptoms
- managing your stress levels
- seeking help from a mental health professional if you experience depression or anxiety
Surgery may be used to help manage your symptoms or correct complications. Some of the surgical procedures for Crohn’s disease include:
- Small bowel resection: This procedure involves removing part of your small intestine.
- Subtotal colectomy: For this procedure, a surgeon will remove part of your colon.
- Proctocolectomy and ileostomy: This surgical procedure removes all of your colon and rectum. The last part of your small intestine, called the ileum, is then attached to an opening in your abdomen and a pouch outside your body. The pouch will collect stool.
Surgery doesn’t cure the condition, so people with Crohn’s disease may need more than one operation.
Crohn’s disease usually recurs at various times throughout a person’s life. The changing pattern of the condition means you may need to modify your treatment plan at different points in your life.
However, with the right treatment plan in place, people with Crohn’s disease can benefit from long periods of remission when they are symptom-free. Research is also ongoing into newer treatment options, so people with the condition may have additional treatment choices in the future.
Talk with your doctor about a treatment plan that’s right for you.
Crohn’s disease treatment plans may include medications, dietary and lifestyle changes, and surgery. Your treatment plan will depend on factors like the severity and location of the disease in your digestive tract and whether certain treatments have worked for you in the past.
Contact your doctor to find a treatment plan that works for you.