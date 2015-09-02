What Are the Treatments for Crohn’s Disease?

There are many treatment options for Crohn’s disease, including medications, dietary adjustments, and lifestyle changes. If the condition is severe or causing complications, surgery may be beneficial. Though there is currently no cure for Crohn’s disease, finding the right treatment plan can help you manage the condition while enjoying a fulfilling life. Crohn’s disease treatment plans aim to reduce inflammation, relieve symptoms, and prevent complications.

There is no standard treatment for people with Crohn’s disease. Individualized treatment plans are based on the location and severity of your disease, complications, and your previous response to medical treatments.

This article discusses Crohn’s disease treatment options.

Medications

Photography by Viktoriya Skorikova/Getty Images

Medications play an important role in Crohn’s disease treatment. The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation notes that medications can be used to induce and maintain remission, defined as few to no symptoms, and allow your intestines to heal.

The following are the main categories of Crohn’s disease medications.

Aminosalicylates

Aminosalicylates are medications that help manage inflammation, which may help people with Crohn’s disease begin and maintain remission. They are used off label to treat the condition, meaning they haven’t been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to specifically treat Crohn’s disease.

Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids are powerful, fast-acting anti-inflammatory medications generally used Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source for short-term therapy at the lowest dose possible to prevent side effects. They do not prevent flare-ups but can help manage them.

Learn more about 10 commonly prescribed medications for Crohn’s disease.

Immunomodulators

Also called immunosuppressants, these medications weaken or change the body’s immune system response, which in turn reduces inflammation. They can be used Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source to treat mild, moderate, or severe Crohn’s disease.

Biologics

Biologics are a newer class of genetically engineered medications made from the products of living organisms. They interfere with the body’s inflammatory response by targeting specific proteins that play a role in increasing or decreasing inflammation.

Some research has shown Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source that biologics may help people with Crohn’s disease induce and maintain remission and lower their risk of hospitalization and surgery.

Learn more about biologics for Crohn’s disease.

Other medications

Additional medications that may be used to manage Crohn’s disease include:

antibiotics to prevent or manage bacterial infections

antidiarrheals to reduce or stop diarrhea

acetaminophen (Tylenol) to reduce pain

Learn more about Crohn’s disease antidiarrheal medications.

Dietary adjustments

Your doctor may recommend dietary changes to manage Crohn’s disease. Some of these adjustments may be long term, while others may only be short term.

Long-term dietary changes

Some Crohn’s disease symptoms may worsen after consuming certain foods or drinks. To reduce your symptoms, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases notes that your doctor may recommend limiting:

high fiber foods like nuts

carbonated drinks

foods or drinks containing lactose

foods containing high amounts of fat or salt

Talk with your doctor before making any changes to your diet.

Learn more about Crohn’s disease and diet.

In addition, Crohn’s disease can interfere with the digestive tract’s ability to absorb nutrients, leading to nutritional deficiencies. Some treatments for the condition, such as surgery to remove part of the intestine, may also result in vitamin deficiencies.

Your doctor may recommend certain supplements to help make up for these deficiencies, such as vitamins B12 or folate. Ask your doctor if you should take vitamin or mineral supplements.

Learn more about supplements for Crohn’s disease.

Short-term dietary changes

Not all dietary changes will be long term. In some cases, your doctor may recommend bowel rest for a few days or weeks. This may involve:

drinking only certain nutrient-rich liquids recommended by your doctor

receiving nutrient-rich liquids through a feeding tube

receiving nutrition through an intravenous line, which is a tube inserted into a vein

Receiving nutrition in these ways can allow your intestines to rest and heal.

Lifestyle changes

In addition to medications and dietary adjustments, your doctor may recommend lifestyle changes to help manage Crohn’s disease. These changes may include:

quitting smoking if you smoke

avoiding nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which may worsen Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source your symptoms

your symptoms managing your stress levels

seeking help from a mental health professional if you experience depression or anxiety

Learn 14 self-care tips for Crohn’s disease.

Surgical options

Surgery may be used to help manage your symptoms or correct complications. Some of the surgical procedures for Crohn’s disease include:

Small bowel resection: This procedure involves removing part of your small intestine.

This procedure involves removing part of your small intestine. Subtotal colectomy: For this procedure, a surgeon will remove part of your colon.

For this procedure, a surgeon will remove part of your colon. Proctocolectomy and ileostomy: This surgical procedure removes all of your colon and rectum. The last part of your small intestine, called the ileum, is then attached to an opening in your abdomen and a pouch outside your body. The pouch will collect stool.

Surgery doesn’t cure the condition, so people with Crohn’s disease may need more than one operation.

Learn more about surgery for Crohn’s disease.

Finding the right plan for you

Crohn’s disease usually recurs at various times throughout a person’s life. The changing pattern of the condition means you may need to modify your treatment plan at different points in your life.

However, with the right treatment plan in place, people with Crohn’s disease can benefit from long periods of remission when they are symptom-free. Research is also ongoing into newer treatment options, so people with the condition may have additional treatment choices in the future.

Talk with your doctor about a treatment plan that’s right for you.

Summary

Crohn’s disease treatment plans may include medications, dietary and lifestyle changes, and surgery. Your treatment plan will depend on factors like the severity and location of the disease in your digestive tract and whether certain treatments have worked for you in the past.

Contact your doctor to find a treatment plan that works for you.